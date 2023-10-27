FanPost Friday: World Series edition

Hello and welcome back to FanPost Friday! Took a break last week to wait out the ALCS and NLCS and starting tonight, it’s World Series time. Or, as we Mariners fans call it...every late October and early November since 1977.

But hey, at least a couple good things happened in the baseball world last week! The hated Houston Astros lost! In Game Seven! At home! In a complete blowout!

And the beloved Paul Sewald pitched magnificently in the NLCS where the Arizona Diamondbacks overcame a 2-0 deficit and won the series in seven games. Sewald got the final three outs to send his team to the World Series. We salute you, Paul! Beat the Rangers!

So yes, we’ve got the Texas Rangers and the Arizona Diamondbacks throwing down for the infamous hunk of metal. I always find it fun when a championship series in any sport features two teams even remotely fresh to the national stage. The narrative, of course, is that whenever there isn’t a West or East Coast team with a significant fanbase involved, national interest wanes.

if the world series is rangers-diamondbacks fox is going to greenlight an emergency reboot of 24 where jack bauer has to stop the dsa from detonating a nuke — Jon Bois (@jon_bois) October 24, 2023

I just want everyone to have a good time and for the Rangers to lose. Is that too much to ask? (Probably.)

Let’s hit some WORLD SERIES OF POLLS!

Poll Who will win the 2023 World Series? Texas Rangers

Arizona Diamondbacks vote view results 40% Texas Rangers (65 votes)

59% Arizona Diamondbacks (94 votes) 159 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will be named World Series MVP? Corey Seager

Adolis García

Jonah Heim

Evan Carter

Josh Jung

Marcus Semien

Corbin Carroll

Lourdes Gurriel, Jr.

Evan Longoria

Ketel Marte

Other (sound off in comments) vote view results 18% Corey Seager (27 votes)

12% Adolis García (18 votes)

0% Jonah Heim (1 vote)

2% Evan Carter (3 votes)

0% Josh Jung (1 vote)

1% Marcus Semien (2 votes)

33% Corbin Carroll (49 votes)

2% Lourdes Gurriel, Jr. (4 votes)

2% Evan Longoria (3 votes)

19% Ketel Marte (28 votes)

6% Other (sound off in comments) (10 votes) 146 votes total Vote Now

Poll Will a pitcher on either team pitch a complete game in the World Series? Yes

No vote view results 5% Yes (8 votes)

94% No (145 votes) 153 votes total Vote Now

Poll Will all the 2023 rule changes (pitch timer, pick-off move limitations, etc) prevent any of the games from being less than 3.5 hours long? Yes

No vote view results 68% Yes (99 votes)

31% No (46 votes) 145 votes total Vote Now

Poll I am planning on watching most of the World Series games Yes

No vote view results 44% Yes (64 votes)

55% No (80 votes) 144 votes total Vote Now

Poll I will probably watch a couple of the World Series games Yes

No vote view results 76% Yes (102 votes)

23% No (31 votes) 133 votes total Vote Now

Poll I’m not watching the World Series Baseball is dead to me

F*ck the Rangers vote view results 13% Baseball is dead to me (14 votes)

86% F*ck the Rangers (91 votes) 105 votes total Vote Now

And finally, a little prompt action for the comment section.

Prompt: What is your favorite World Series moment? (non-Mariners related obviously)

This is definitely way up there for me (apologies to Nelson Cruz, but you did me a real solid that night, bud)

While I hate to post anything Cardinals-related, the Rangers were one single out away from winning their first title (and leaving the Mariners and Nationals as the only two teams left at that time to have never even played in a World Series since that was the first trip for the Rangers franchise). 12 years later, the Rangers are getting another shot, the Nationals won it in 2019, and the Mariners, um well, hey they made the playoffs in 2022 and won a Wild Card series hey shut up okay.

Anyways, talk about your favorite World Series, where you were, who you were with, etc. Have a good weekend and go D-Backs (this is now a volcanos & snakes blog).