Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/26/23: Dusty Baker, Pierce Johnson, and Juan Soto

Good morning everyone! We’ve got just one more day until the World Series begins. Let’s get you caught up on the latest.
In Mariners news...
- We still love you, Paul!
Last year, @ItsPaulSewald created an unforgettable memory for my little boy when he handed him an autographed ball that read “keep this ball and show it to me when we’re in the World Series”— edgar (@itsalightbat) October 25, 2023
Well here it is, Paul. You’re still our favorite and we couldn’t be happier for you. pic.twitter.com/3EZpb90V5d
Around the league...
- Dusty Baker is reportedly retiring from baseball.
- Atlanta reliever Pierce Johnson has agreed to a two-year contract extension with the club.
- Alex Coffey at The Philadelphia Inquirer spoke to Phillies players about their feelings on the season coming to a close. In short, they’re very sad.
- Marc Normandin at Baseball Prospectus wrote about the Rangers’ spending their way to the World Series. ($)
- The Yankees have reportedly had early conversations with the Padres about a Juan Soto trade. Given that Soto is almost certainly going to test free agency next winter, a desperate-to-keep-his-job Brian Cashman might be the perfect fit for a Soto trade.
- Speaking of the Yanks, hitting coach Sean Casey said he will not return to the role in 2024.
- Will Sammon at The Athletic reports that Brewers manager Craig Counsell will not only interview for the Mets’ managerial opening, but will likely do so for others as well. ($)
