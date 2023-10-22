Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/22/23: Bryce Harper, Bryan Abreu, and Dusty Baker

In Mariners news...
- It’s not to early to start thinking about the 2024 fantasy baseball season. Or at least Baseball America thinks so. Here’s their list of the top 150 first year fantasy eligible players. Mariners top player is Colt Emerson at #7.
Around the league...
- Bryce Harper’s steal of home last night made him the first Phillie to ever steal home in the postseason. In addition, he also became the oldest player to steal home in the playoffs since Jackie Robinson in 1955.
- Passan has spoken!
Diamondbacks fans are doing The Wave. This series is over.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 22, 2023
- A good coach makes athletes better athletes. A great coach makes athletes better people. A legendary coach loves their office plants.
Dusty brought this plant out from his office. “It needs some sun” pic.twitter.com/1bcIE7q1vF— Danielle Lerner (@danielle_lerner) October 21, 2023
- MLB has determined that the Bryan Abreu hit Adolis Garcia intentionally and have suspended him for two games. It is expected that Abreu will appeal.
Nick’s pick...
- J. Jonah Jameson would watch this video and start running in circles around the newsroom shrieking “Spider menace ruins America’s past time!”
running start and definitely missed both 2nd and 3rd base but I’ve got Miles Morales at 11.34 seconds home-to-home here, comfortably besting the Statcast Era record (13.85 seconds) held by Byron Buxton on his inside-the-park HR in 2017 pic.twitter.com/E3nVohTKnA— Céspedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) October 21, 2023
