Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/22/23: Bryce Harper, Bryan Abreu, and Dusty Baker

It’s Sunday, and if it’s Sunday, it’s Meet the Links.

By Nick Tucker
Championship Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Arizona Diamondbacks - Game Five Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

In Mariners news...

  • It’s not to early to start thinking about the 2024 fantasy baseball season. Or at least Baseball America thinks so. Here’s their list of the top 150 first year fantasy eligible players. Mariners top player is Colt Emerson at #7.

Around the league...

  • Bryce Harper’s steal of home last night made him the first Phillie to ever steal home in the postseason. In addition, he also became the oldest player to steal home in the playoffs since Jackie Robinson in 1955.
  • Passan has spoken!
  • A good coach makes athletes better athletes. A great coach makes athletes better people. A legendary coach loves their office plants.
  • MLB has determined that the Bryan Abreu hit Adolis Garcia intentionally and have suspended him for two games. It is expected that Abreu will appeal.

Nick’s pick...

  • J. Jonah Jameson would watch this video and start running in circles around the newsroom shrieking “Spider menace ruins America’s past time!”

