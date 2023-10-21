Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/21/23: Ty France, Gabe Kapler, and Kim Ng

Good morning and happy Saturday! Let’s dive into the latest.
In the MLB playoffs...
- The Astros mounted a comeback against the Rangers in a 5-4 win for Houston, pulling them just a game from the World Series at 3-2.
- The Diamondbacks also sparked a late-inning rally to take Game 4 against Philly by a 6-5 score to even the series at 2-2.
In Mariners news...
- Congratulations to the France family!
Around the league...
- Chris Gilliigan at Fangraphs wonders why we haven’t seen the increased stolen base numbers in the postseason that we saw during the regular season.
- The Red Sox have interviewed former Phillies and Giants manager Gabe Kapler for their GM opening, while Kim Ng did in fact decline to interview for the role.
- The Giants’ managerial interview process has been put on hold while they seek permission to speak to their last few candidates. Jason Varitek appears to be one of those people.
- Former MLB pitcher Danny Serafini was arrested in connection to a 2021 California murder.
- The Tigers are now the fourth team whose complex in the Dominican Republic has been targeted by robberies.
- Joel Reuter at Bleacher Report predicts one trade for every MLB team this winter.
