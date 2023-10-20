 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/20/23: Paul Sewald, Luke Maile, and Michael Fulmer

At least Paul is having fun.

By Anders Jorstad
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Championship Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Arizona Diamondbacks - Game Three Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Hello everyone and happy Friday! Let’s dig into the latest from around baseball.

In the MLB playoffs...

In Mariners news...

Around the league...

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...