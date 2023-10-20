Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/20/23: Paul Sewald, Luke Maile, and Michael Fulmer

Hello everyone and happy Friday! Let’s dig into the latest from around baseball.
In the MLB playoffs...
- The Arizona Diamondbacks got into the win column against Philadelphia with a 2-1 victory powered by former Mariners Paul Sewald and Ketel Marte.
- The Astros offense was active early and often in a 10-3 victory over the Rangers, evening the series at 2-2.
In Mariners news...
- Speaking of Sewald, the former Mariners reliever stuck up for his former teammate Cal Raleigh and defended his comments on the frugality of M’s ownership.
Around the league...
- Cubs right-hander Michael Fulmer will miss the entire 2024 campaign while he recovers from UCL surgery.
- The Reds have re-upped with backstop Luke Maile on a one-year deal with a 2025 option.
- Paul Folkemer at Camden Chat says it’s time for the Orioles to let Adam Frazier go.
- The National Baseball Hall of Fame Contemporary Era Committee named its nominees for 2024 induction, which include a beloved former M’s manager.
- A couple of Eagles players had the time of their lives at a Phillies playoff game.
This is my favorite thing ever man this is just gold pic.twitter.com/uxv8EWdbJm— Philly Sports Sufferer (@mccrystal_alex) October 19, 2023
- Mickey Mantle’s childhood home is up for sale — sorta. A collectables company called Rally is selling the house in 47,000 shares, which will cost just $7 apiece.
Loading comments...