Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/2/23: George Kirby, Brandon Crawford, and Miguel Cabrera

In Mariners news...
- Mariners reliever Tayler Saucedo, who grew up in Washington, reflects on his season with the team:
I wanted to take this in one last time. Just a kid from Maple Valley who got to live out his dream this year. It was an Incredible honor to wear that jersey everyday. I gave everything I had every time I was out there. I wore that jersey with pride. I’m sorry we came up short. https://t.co/N2pz091yIW— Tayler Saucedo (@tsauce7) October 1, 2023
- Such an insane pitch from George Kirby as he debuts his knuckleball in the final game of the season:
George Kirby, Disgusting 73mph Knuckleball.— Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) October 1, 2023
That movement. pic.twitter.com/qzFXWoDUjw
- After closing out the season in a situation that they had not planned for, a game 162 that had no impact on the season or the playoffs, the Mariners look towards improvement and growth for 2024.
Around the league...
- The fans and veteran third baseman Brandon Crawford say a final goodbye to each other after he closes out his 12th season with the San Francisco Giants.
A moment for Brandon Crawford. pic.twitter.com/Mgph7yxNGc— SFGiants (@SFGiants) October 1, 2023
- New York Mets manager Buck Showalter has announced that he will not return as Mets manager in 2024.
- Rest in peace to legendary Boston Red Sox pitcher Tim Wakefield, who passed away yesterday at the age of 57.
- Miguel Cabrera’s outstanding 21-season career comes to an end with his final game for the Detroit Tigers.
- After his ejection in the first inning of potentially his last MLB game, Cincinnati Reds veteran first baseman Joey Votto is still unsure if he will play in 2024.
- The Los Angeles Dodgers have officially recorded their fourth 100-win season in a row as they defeat the San Francisco Giants 5-2 in their last regular season game of 2023.
Becca’s picks...
- The Seattle Kraken’s “Ladies of the Kraken” fan group are on a mission to make hockey accessible for fans of different demographics by hosting gatherings, community events, and online forums to engage with each other.
