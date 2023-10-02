 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/2/23: George Kirby, Brandon Crawford, and Miguel Cabrera

News from around baseball as we near the beginning of the 2023 MLB playoffs.

By Becca Weinberg
/ new
Texas Rangers v Seattle Mariners Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

In Mariners news...

  • Mariners reliever Tayler Saucedo, who grew up in Washington, reflects on his season with the team:
  • Such an insane pitch from George Kirby as he debuts his knuckleball in the final game of the season:
  • After closing out the season in a situation that they had not planned for, a game 162 that had no impact on the season or the playoffs, the Mariners look towards improvement and growth for 2024.

Around the league...

  • The fans and veteran third baseman Brandon Crawford say a final goodbye to each other after he closes out his 12th season with the San Francisco Giants.

Becca’s picks...

  • The Seattle Kraken’s “Ladies of the Kraken” fan group are on a mission to make hockey accessible for fans of different demographics by hosting gatherings, community events, and online forums to engage with each other.

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...