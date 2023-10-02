2023: Chart

Mariners 88, Other Teams 74
Run differential: +99
2022 run differential: +67
Rotation FIP/ERA: 3.94/3.89 (3rd/4th)
Bullpen FIP/ERA: 3.80/3.48 (4th/4th)
Offense wRC+: 107 (9th)
Team OAA: 23 (5th)
Team BsR: -1.3 (19th)
Record in extra-inning games: 6-14
August wins: 21 (most in a month in franchise history)
Catchers with two 25 HR, 25 CS seasons: 12 (including Cal)
Mariners with a 30 HR, 30 SB season: 2 (including Julio)
Mariners who’ve ever played all 162: 5 (including Geno)
J.P. Crawford wRC+: 134 (14th)
Mariners with a wRC+ >100: 14
Cal Raleigh fWAR: 4.6 (most by a catcher in franchise history)
Jonatan Clase HR/SB: 20/79
George Kirby K/BB: 9.05 (1st, 6th since 1900)
Logan Gilbert K/BB: 5.25 (6th)
Bryan Woo professional IP before his debut: 101
Shutouts: 18 (most in franchise history)
Ty France HBP counter: 34 (1st)
Total FA money committed in the offseason: $8.92 million
Playoff Odds Chart
Having just a single day with playoff odds under 10%: J.P. Crawford, +3.11 WPA
Having that day be the last day: Ty France, -1.46 WPA
Seasons since the Mariners’ last playoff appearance: 1
