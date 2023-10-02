 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023: Chart

Sea them rise, sea them fall

By Zach Mason
Houston Astros v Seattle Mariners
Th-Th-The, Th-Th-The, Th-Th... That’s all, folks!
Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Mariners 88, Other Teams 74

Run differential: +99

2022 run differential: +67

Rotation FIP/ERA: 3.94/3.89 (3rd/4th)

Bullpen FIP/ERA: 3.80/3.48 (4th/4th)

Offense wRC+: 107 (9th)

Team OAA: 23 (5th)

Team BsR: -1.3 (19th)

Record in extra-inning games: 6-14

August wins: 21 (most in a month in franchise history)

Catchers with two 25 HR, 25 CS seasons: 12 (including Cal)

Mariners with a 30 HR, 30 SB season: 2 (including Julio)

Mariners who’ve ever played all 162: 5 (including Geno)

J.P. Crawford wRC+: 134 (14th)

Mariners with a wRC+ >100: 14

Cal Raleigh fWAR: 4.6 (most by a catcher in franchise history)

Jonatan Clase HR/SB: 20/79

George Kirby K/BB: 9.05 (1st, 6th since 1900)

Logan Gilbert K/BB: 5.25 (6th)

Bryan Woo professional IP before his debut: 101

Shutouts: 18 (most in franchise history)

Ty France HBP counter: 34 (1st)

Total FA money committed in the offseason: $8.92 million

Playoff Odds Chart

Having just a single day with playoff odds under 10%: J.P. Crawford, +3.11 WPA

Having that day be the last day: Ty France, -1.46 WPA

Seasons since the Mariners’ last playoff appearance: 1

