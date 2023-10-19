Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/19/23: Gold Glove Finalists, Kim Ng, and Evan Carter

Hello everyone! Here’s what’s happening in baseball.
In the MLB playoffs...
- The Astros got into the win column against Texas with an 8-5 victory, narrowing the Rangers’ series edge to 2-1.
In Mariners news...
- Mike Salk at 710 ESPN Seattle made the case for the Mariners to splurge on a trade for Juan Soto this offseason.
Around the league...
- Rawlings announced the 2023 Gold Glove award finalists, with Julio Rodríguez (center field) the lone Mariners representative. Even he has pretty tough competition for the hardware.
- MLB Pipeline writers named the 2023 All-Rookie Team.
- Bryan Joiner at Over The Monster made the case for the Red Sox to bring Kim Ng aboard as the organization’s new President of Baseball Operations. Given that the Sox have had a hard time bringing people in for interviews, I kind of doubt Ng would be interested in the role.
- Jay Jaffe at Fangraphs shamed the Marlins for letting Ng walk after a successful tenure as GM.
- The Diamondbacks have been an unexpected playoff success story this year. Jesse Rogers at ESPN tells the story of how they got here in the first place.
- Evan Carter is shining on the big stage and showing exactly why the Rangers were so excited about him, as David Schoenfield at ESPN writes.
Loading comments...