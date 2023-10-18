Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/18/23: Brian O’Keefe, Stephen Vogt, and Yadier Molina

Good day everyone! Let’s get to the news.
In the MLB Playoffs...
- The Phillies crushed the Diamondbacks 10-0 to take a commanding 2-0 lead in the NLCS.
In Mariners news...
- Catcher Brian O’Keefe has cleared outright waivers and will remain in the M’s organization for now — O’Keefe will be able to elect free agency this offseason.
- We’ve been hearing that there are several Mariners coaches who are likely to be considered for managerial openings. Well, we’ve got our first with bullpen coach Stephen Vogt interviewing for the Giants’ spot.
Around the league...
- Philadelphia is ready to become a true sports city. The Athletic staff spoke to sports fans in the area about this moment in Philly sports. ($)
- The Rangers bullpen is a known disaster — was, I should say, since José Leclerc seems to be finding his groove.
- The Cardinals have reportedly made overtures to Yadier Molina about a potential coaching staff role.
- The Red Sox GM hunt continues with Boston reportedly having recently interviewed three candidates for the role: Twins GM Thad Levine, Cubs assistant GM Craig Breslow, and former Pirates GM Neal Huntington.
Anders’ picks...
- After months of rumors, X (Twitter) will in fact begin charging users $1 per year for the right to use the platform.
