 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/17/23: Kyle Schwarber, Trevor May, and Kim Ng

Tuesday links!

By Becca Weinberg
/ new
Championship Series - Arizona Diamondbacks v Philadelphia Phillies - Game One Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

In Mariners news...

  • Peak offseason content.

Around the league...

  • The Philadelphia Phillies power over the Arizona Diamondbacks with two home runs in the first inning, including Kyle Schwarber’s bomb off the first pitch of the game, to secure a 5-3 win and a 1-0 lead in the NLCS.
  • The Texas Rangers head back home with a commanding 2-0 lead in the ALCS after silencing the Astros once again.
  • Oakland A’s reliever Trevor May has announced his retirement from baseball, and in doing so, shared his thoughts on the A’s current ownership.
  • Miami Marlins GM Kim Ng has stepped down after the team reportedly tried to hire a president above her, despite her massive success with the team in bringing them to the playoffs this season.

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...