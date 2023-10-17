Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/17/23: Kyle Schwarber, Trevor May, and Kim Ng

In Mariners news...
- Peak offseason content.
.@JRODshow44 showing out at @UW_Football’s big win this weekend pic.twitter.com/mQo8KYYBn0— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) October 17, 2023
Around the league...
- The Philadelphia Phillies power over the Arizona Diamondbacks with two home runs in the first inning, including Kyle Schwarber’s bomb off the first pitch of the game, to secure a 5-3 win and a 1-0 lead in the NLCS.
- The Texas Rangers head back home with a commanding 2-0 lead in the ALCS after silencing the Astros once again.
- Oakland A’s reliever Trevor May has announced his retirement from baseball, and in doing so, shared his thoughts on the A’s current ownership.
- Miami Marlins GM Kim Ng has stepped down after the team reportedly tried to hire a president above her, despite her massive success with the team in bringing them to the playoffs this season.
