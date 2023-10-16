 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/16/23: Alyssa Nakken, Paul Sewald, and Max Scherzer

Postseason action continues with ALCS game two at 1:37 pm and game one of the NLCS beginning tonight at 5:07 pm.

By Becca Weinberg
In Mariners news...

Around the league...

  • San Francisco Giants coach Alyssa Nakken has interviewed for the Giants’ managerial position, making MLB history as the first woman to do so.
  • Texas Rangers starter Jordan Montgomery led his team over Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros to take a commanding 1-0 lead in the ALCS.
  • Prior to ALCS game one, starting pitchers Max Scherzer and Jon Gray were added to the team’s roster after both being sidelined since the middle of September.
  • The Arizona Diamondbacks’ acquisition of former Mariners closer Paul Sewald has proven to be one of the trade deadline’s most impactful moves.
  • Alex Pavlovic at NBC Sports addresses how pitcher Sean Manea and outfielder Michael Conforto can impact the team’s offseason with their opt-out decisions.

