Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/16/23: Alyssa Nakken, Paul Sewald, and Max Scherzer

In Mariners news...
- MLB Network’s Jon Morosi details how the Mariners should address their bullpen and starting lineup this offseason in order to be contenders next postseason.
Around the league...
- San Francisco Giants coach Alyssa Nakken has interviewed for the Giants’ managerial position, making MLB history as the first woman to do so.
- Texas Rangers starter Jordan Montgomery led his team over Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros to take a commanding 1-0 lead in the ALCS.
- Prior to ALCS game one, starting pitchers Max Scherzer and Jon Gray were added to the team’s roster after both being sidelined since the middle of September.
- The Arizona Diamondbacks’ acquisition of former Mariners closer Paul Sewald has proven to be one of the trade deadline’s most impactful moves.
- Alex Pavlovic at NBC Sports addresses how pitcher Sean Manea and outfielder Michael Conforto can impact the team’s offseason with their opt-out decisions.
Loading comments...