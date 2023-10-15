 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/15/23: Shohei Ohtani, Julio Rodríguez, and Rhys Hoskins

It’s Sunday, and if it’s Sunday, it’s Meet the Links.

By Nick Tucker
Oregon v Washington Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

In Mariners news...

  • Is there really a better time than 6:00 am on a Saturday for wishful thinking? I sure can’t think of any.
  • Julio was in attendance at the UW game yesterday, and was clearly very impressed at the image of the field covered in ecstatic Husky fans.

Around the league...

  • Rob Thomson is having a great time playing with house money.
  • The short list for Boston’s vacant chief baseball officer position keeps getting shorter.
  • 28-year old reliever Yuki Matsui has exercised his international free agent rights and could be on his way to MLB next season.
  • Kendall Graveman will remain unavailable for the Astros during the ALCS, while Rhys Hoskins remains hopeful he can be available to pinch-hit in the World Series should the Phillies advance.
  • After two straight early exits, Braves president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos has a couple holes to fill this offseason, which feels weird to say since it feels like half their roster is signed through 2040.

Nick’s pick...

  • I slept straight through the eclipse yesterday morning, so I was relieved last night when my coworkers told me that they couldn’t really see much of it through the morning cloud cover. Five minutes later I saw this picture and I was instantly bummed again. Well, not that bummed. I needed the sleep.

