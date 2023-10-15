Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/15/23: Shohei Ohtani, Julio Rodríguez, and Rhys Hoskins

In Mariners news...
- Is there really a better time than 6:00 am on a Saturday for wishful thinking? I sure can’t think of any.
The people know what they want here in Seattle at College GameDay @SeaTimesSports pic.twitter.com/BPr1HQcovu— Shane Lantz (@ShaneMLantz) October 14, 2023
- Julio was in attendance at the UW game yesterday, and was clearly very impressed at the image of the field covered in ecstatic Husky fans.
Following the big @UW_Football win, @Mariners CF Julio Rodríguez posted his reaction to the game on his IG story#SeaUsRise #GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/1q2udZpaqL— Circling Seattle Sports (@CirclingSports) October 14, 2023
Around the league...
- Rob Thomson is having a great time playing with house money.
Phillies manager Rob Thomson was asked how he deals with pressure: “I was going to retire a couple years ago so there’s really not much pressure on me right now.”— Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) October 14, 2023
- The short list for Boston’s vacant chief baseball officer position keeps getting shorter.
- 28-year old reliever Yuki Matsui has exercised his international free agent rights and could be on his way to MLB next season.
- Kendall Graveman will remain unavailable for the Astros during the ALCS, while Rhys Hoskins remains hopeful he can be available to pinch-hit in the World Series should the Phillies advance.
- After two straight early exits, Braves president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos has a couple holes to fill this offseason, which feels weird to say since it feels like half their roster is signed through 2040.
Nick’s pick...
- I slept straight through the eclipse yesterday morning, so I was relieved last night when my coworkers told me that they couldn’t really see much of it through the morning cloud cover. Five minutes later I saw this picture and I was instantly bummed again. Well, not that bummed. I needed the sleep.
Solar Eclipse Vs the Space Needle today!— Steven.T.Luong (@steven_t_luong) October 14, 2023
- The everything in one shot that I dreamed of pic.twitter.com/uKZOFji0UT
