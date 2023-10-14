Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/14/23: Kaleb Ort, Brandon Woodruff, and Byron Buxton

Good morning everyone and happy Saturday! We’ve still got a couple of days until the next playoff round begins. Here’s what you need to know to get your weekend started.
In Mariners news...
- We’ve got yet another indicator that Teoscar Hernández is on his way out of the organization.
Teoscar (seemingly) says goodbye to Seattle. pic.twitter.com/3EUsrUixUQ— Switch - A Mariners Fan (@IISwitchII) October 14, 2023
- Hot stove season is upon us: The Mariners have claimed right-hander Kaleb Ort off waivers from the Red Sox. Brian O’Keefe was DFA’d to make room for him on the 40-man.
- One of the M’s top minor league performers from 2023 will be coming back to the org next season.
The Seattle Mariners have resigned Isiah Gilliam to a minor league contract. The outfielder had a .276 batting average along with 25 home runs last season. The contract includes an invitation to major league spring training. pic.twitter.com/n4GH2bWeGy— Milb Central (@milb_central) October 13, 2023
- MLB Trade Rumors’ offseason preview series covered the Mariners yesterday.
Around the league...
- Reports indicate that the Red Sox are having some trouble filling the General Manager vacancy left by Chaim Bloom’s firing.
- Some tough news for the Brewers as Brandon Woodruff will likely miss all of 2024 after undergoing shoulder surgery.
- Meanwhile in Minnesota, Byron Buxton will undergo knee surgery and Alex Kirilloff will receive shoulder surgery.
- Some scary news out of the Dominican Republic...
BREAKING NEWS: Armed men broke into the St Louis Cardinals Academy, in DR, taking the players out of their rooms and holding coaches hostage at gun point. They robbed money and jewlerly from various players.— Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) October 13, 2023
In the past few weeks the Cleveland Guardians’ and Miami Marlins’ have… pic.twitter.com/pAw0HvrGNM
- You do gotta hand it to Albert Pujols.
Really cool stuff: Albert Pujols covered the salaries of some of the Angels Dominican Republic staffers during the pandemic. This week, they honored him in-person with a small ceremony and plaque, sources say.— Britt Ghiroli (@Britt_Ghiroli) October 13, 2023
Loading comments...