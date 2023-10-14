 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/14/23: Kaleb Ort, Brandon Woodruff, and Byron Buxton

We’ve got the first Mariners addition of the offseason!

By Anders Jorstad
Miami Marlins v Boston Red Sox Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images

Good morning everyone and happy Saturday! We’ve still got a couple of days until the next playoff round begins. Here’s what you need to know to get your weekend started.

In Mariners news...

  • We’ve got yet another indicator that Teoscar Hernández is on his way out of the organization.

Around the league...

  • Reports indicate that the Red Sox are having some trouble filling the General Manager vacancy left by Chaim Bloom’s firing.
  • Some tough news for the Brewers as Brandon Woodruff will likely miss all of 2024 after undergoing shoulder surgery.
  • Meanwhile in Minnesota, Byron Buxton will undergo knee surgery and Alex Kirilloff will receive shoulder surgery.
  • Some scary news out of the Dominican Republic...
  • You do gotta hand it to Albert Pujols.

