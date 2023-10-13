FanPost Friday: Postseason hi-jinks, pratfalls, and polls

Hello and welcome back to FanPost Friday, the first one of the offseason. I’ll be honest, I took a break from baseball and didn’t watch any of the Wild Card round. I tuned back in this week for the hoopla of the Phillies and Braves series and felt great schadenfreude over the Dodgers getting swept by the Diamondbacks. We won’t talk about those other AL West teams in this space, no thank you.

Anyways, there have been lots of hot topics in the Mariners and baseball zeitgeist the last two weeks and so here they are, grab bag style, with accompanying polls. Debate the finer points in the comments!

The MLB Playoff format debate

Due to the 104-win Atlanta Braves having a rough go versus the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS and the 101-win Baltimore Orioles getting wood-chipper’d by the Texas Rangers in the ALDS, much ado was made about the five-day layoff for number one seeds (mostly by Braves and Orioles fans, but all the national pundits had to get their takes in, too). So, this led to further debate about the current Wild Card model, how many teams should make the postseason, and how too much time off is a bad thing for players’ timing, etc. The Braves especially have made themselves a spectacle for complaining publicly about many off-field things last week, but one particularly galling narrative is idea that the 2020’s Braves are starting to feel like the 1990’s Braves and that’s a.....bad thing??? Yeah, man, totally sucks to root for a team that wins all the time, what a bummer.

Anyways, some polls on the subject!

Poll Does a five-day layoff have a negative impact on a number one seeded playoff team? Yes

No

Impossible to say for sure

Just play better, dummies

The playoffs have always been a crapshoot and not a definitive test of who is the best team

Poll Is 12 playoff teams too many? Yes

No

Jake Mintz and the “Atta-boy, Harper” kerfluffle

Okay, this situation is absolutely fascinating to me from a journalistic perspective. Jake Mintz, better known as one half of the Céspedes Family BBQ duo who rose to prominence on Twitter and Vine (RIP) with their goofball baseball coverage and perspectives. The lighter side of baseball, if you will. Since then, their platform has grown significantly and they work for MLB and FOX Sports and have covered all kinds of baseball stories on and off the field throughout MLB and in international baseball, as well. Following game two of the NLDS, Mintz was in the clubhouse with the rest of the press taking in the scene after Bryce Harper got doubled-up to secure the win for the Braves. He reported what he saw and heard in the Braves clubhouse, as is a reporter’s job:

While Riley’s blast flipped the score, Harris’ outrageous snag and Harper’s consequent blunder was the talk of Atlanta’s locker room after the game. Kevin Pillar’s young son, sporting a custom “Money Mike” headband, waddled over to his favorite center fielder for a fist bump. Third-string catcher Chadwick Tromp strutted by Harris’ locker offering a congratulatory “Mike is him!” All while Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia cackled emphatically about Harper’s misfortune, bellowing “ha-ha, atta-boy, Harper!” repeatedly as reporters circled the room.

This all got back to Harper and the rest of the Phillies, of course, and the Phillies crushed the Braves in game three with Harper smacking two homers and staring down Arcia each time he rounded the bases. Much was made about the “professionalism” of Mintz reporting what was said in the press-access area of the clubhouse. Lots of embarrassing things were said in the last couple days about it.

Alanna Rizzo took great issue with Orlando Arcia's words being reported from the Braves clubhouse, calling Jake Mintz a "jackoff" and the clubhouse a "sacred space."https://t.co/UazDFUaRff — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 13, 2023

Alanna Rizzo has since apologized for what she said about Mintz, but her sentiment was clearly shared by many Braves fans, of course, who feel like the momentum of the series was unfairly tilted by something that happened off the field and was then exploded out of proportion. Let’s take the LL pulse on the situation!

Poll Did Jake Mintz do anything wrong? Yes

No

Not a black or white issue, but reporters often have to deal with backlash when reporting unvarnished truth

Poll If you were in that situation and heard and saw the same things, would you have written it in a similar way? Yes

No

Might have left the "atta-boy" part as "anonymous chanting"

Mariners ownership and the blame game

Finally, let’s bring it back to the Mariners. Last week I wrote about how Mariners ownership bares the brunt of the blame for the failures of the 2023 season due to the lack of appropriate spending during the 2021 and 2022 offseasons. There was healthy debate in the comments about how much of that blame really falls on ownership versus the front office versus the players. Let’s settle it in poll form!

Poll I would assign blame for the failures of the 2023 Mariners thusly: 80% on ownership, 15% on the front office, 5% on the players

60% on ownership, 30% on the front office, 10% on the players

40% on ownership, 50% on the front office, 10% on the players

I blame ownership exclusively

I blame the front office exclusively

I blame the players exclusively

Baseball is really hard, okay?

All right, have a great weekend, y’all! Enjoy the league championship series (well, the NL one at least) if that’s your thing. Otherwise, go Kraken!