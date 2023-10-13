 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/13/23: Diego Castillo, Bryce Harper, and Clayton Kershaw

The League Championship Series are set.

By Anders Jorstad
/ new
St. Louis Cardinals v Seattle Mariners Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Hello everyone! Happy Friday to you all. Let’s get to it.

In the MLB playoffs...

In Mariners news...

  • Former Mariners Director of Amateur Scouting Tom McNamara spoke to Fangraphs’ David Laurila about the 2012 draft for the M’s, now that more than a decade has passed.
  • Another round of players have elected free agency, a list that includes Mariners relievers José Rodríguez and Diego Castillo.

Around the league...

Anders’ picks...

  • It’s not exactly baseball news, but our friend Matthew Roberson at GQ interviewed Skip Bayless and Lil Wayne about their unusual but thriving friendship.

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...