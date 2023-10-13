Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/13/23: Diego Castillo, Bryce Harper, and Clayton Kershaw

Hello everyone! Happy Friday to you all. Let’s get to it.
In the MLB playoffs...
- With a 3-1 win over Atlanta, the Phillies have advanced to their second consecutive NLCS, where they will face off against the Diamondbacks.
In Mariners news...
- Former Mariners Director of Amateur Scouting Tom McNamara spoke to Fangraphs’ David Laurila about the 2012 draft for the M’s, now that more than a decade has passed.
- Another round of players have elected free agency, a list that includes Mariners relievers José Rodríguez and Diego Castillo.
Around the league...
- Jake Mintz at FOX Sports wrote about Bryce Harper’s terrific night in Game 3 of the NLDS and the beef between Harper and Orlando Arcia that bloomed during the series.
- Rangers associate manager Will Venable plans to stay with the ballclub for now, even with rumors swirling that other teams may want him as a full-time skipper. Though, I wonder if his tune will change once the team’s season is officially over.
- Another quick exit for the Dodgers in the playoffs, and frustrations are beginning to mount, writes Alden Gonzalez at ESPN.
- Eric Stephen at True Blue LA wonders if Clayton Kershaw will throw another pitch for the Dodgers.
- The Orioles are hoping to lock up several of their young studs to long term deals, says General Manager Mike Elias.
Anders’ picks...
- It’s not exactly baseball news, but our friend Matthew Roberson at GQ interviewed Skip Bayless and Lil Wayne about their unusual but thriving friendship.
