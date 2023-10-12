Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/12/23: The Houston Astros, Francisco Lindor, and Freddie Freeman

Good day everyone! Let’s explore the latest news from around baseball.
In the MLB playoffs...
- Paul Sewald and the Snakes are headed to the NLCS after completing a sweep of the Dodgers last night.
- Juggernaut teams continue to struggle in this postseason as the Phillies demolished Atlanta 10-2 to take a 2-1 series lead.
- Well, except for the Astros, who slipped past the Twins 3-2 to advance to the ALCS where they will meet the Rangers.
In Mariners news...
- Well, it’s not news, and given that we’re examining social media activity this should probably be taken with several grains of salt, but signs are pointing towards Teoscar Hernández leaving Seattle.
Welp Teoscar is gone pic.twitter.com/Q59Ut5X0Fu— jordan (@jordan03__) October 11, 2023
Around the league...
- Francisco Lindor reportedly underwent surgery to remove a bone spur from his elbow. The shortstop is expected to be ready for spring training.
- Speaking of the Mets, Steve Cohen is hoping to open up a casino in the grounds adjacent to Citi Field.
- The Rays have hinted that they might be willing to increase their payroll heading into 2024, so everyone can softly set aside their Randy Arozarena dreams for now (unless this is all a negotiating ploy).
- Davy Andrews at Fangraphs wonders what’s going on with Freddie Freeman this postseason.
Anders’ picks...
- For all of you Marvel fans out there, The Hollywood Reporter dropped some news that the MCU is completely resetting their Daredevil show after having shot half the season, and that the studio plans to change the way they create television shows going forward.
