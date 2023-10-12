 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/12/23: The Houston Astros, Francisco Lindor, and Freddie Freeman

The AL West party continues in the 2023 postseason.

By Anders Jorstad
Good day everyone! Let’s explore the latest news from around baseball.

In the MLB playoffs...

In Mariners news...

  • Well, it’s not news, and given that we’re examining social media activity this should probably be taken with several grains of salt, but signs are pointing towards Teoscar Hernández leaving Seattle.

Around the league...

Anders’ picks...

  • For all of you Marvel fans out there, The Hollywood Reporter dropped some news that the MCU is completely resetting their Daredevil show after having shot half the season, and that the studio plans to change the way they create television shows going forward.

