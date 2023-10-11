 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/11/23: The Texas Rangers, Rintaro Sasaki, and Corbin Burnes

The AL West is dominating, and we’re left out of the fun.

By Anders Jorstad
/ new
Division Series - Baltimore Orioles v Texas Rangers - Game Three Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Good morning everyone! Let’s dive in.

In the MLB playoffs...

In Mariners news...

Around the league....

  • Rintaro Sasaki, a Japanese high school slugger of great renown, has opted to skip the NPB draft and will instead attend an American college. He will be draft-eligible in 2027 (as opposed to having to wait until 2030 to be posted if he played in Japan instead).
  • Were the Phillies right to leave Zack Wheeler in during the 7th on Sunday? Ben Clemens at Fangraphs wrote about the team’s decision.
  • Trade rumors will be swirling all winter, but Brewers President of Baseball Operations Matt Arnold expects ace Corbin Burnes to pitch for the team in 2024.
  • The Orioles’ 2023 season may be over, but their dominance is just beginning, writes Tim Kurkjian at ESPN.
  • The Angels’ pitching coordinator is parting ways with the organziation.
  • Steve Rushin at Sports Illustrated wrote in memory of legendary sports writer Jim Caple.

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...