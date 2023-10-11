Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/11/23: The Texas Rangers, Rintaro Sasaki, and Corbin Burnes

Good morning everyone! Let’s dive in.
In the MLB playoffs...
- With a 7-1 victory, the Rangers completed the ALDS sweep of the Orioles and advanced to their first ALCS in over a decade.
- The Astros cruised to a 9-1 win over the Twins to take a 2-1 series lead, now just a win away from an all-AL West ALCS matchup.
In Mariners news...
- Go vote for Julio Rodríguez for the 2023 Hank Aaron Award!
Around the league....
- Rintaro Sasaki, a Japanese high school slugger of great renown, has opted to skip the NPB draft and will instead attend an American college. He will be draft-eligible in 2027 (as opposed to having to wait until 2030 to be posted if he played in Japan instead).
- Were the Phillies right to leave Zack Wheeler in during the 7th on Sunday? Ben Clemens at Fangraphs wrote about the team’s decision.
- Trade rumors will be swirling all winter, but Brewers President of Baseball Operations Matt Arnold expects ace Corbin Burnes to pitch for the team in 2024.
- The Orioles’ 2023 season may be over, but their dominance is just beginning, writes Tim Kurkjian at ESPN.
- The Angels’ pitching coordinator is parting ways with the organziation.
Update: pic.twitter.com/Q2OQkfydVq— Dylan Axelrod (@DylanAxelrod) October 9, 2023
- Steve Rushin at Sports Illustrated wrote in memory of legendary sports writer Jim Caple.
Loading comments...