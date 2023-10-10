 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/10/23: Austin Riley, Paul Sewald, and Felix Bautista

Tuesday links!

By Becca Weinberg
In Mariners news...

  • A thing of beauty.

Around the league...

  • Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley helped boost the Braves over the Philadelphia Phillies in game two of the NLDS after a massive eight-inning home run. An electric game-ending double play secured the Braves’ first win to tie the series at 1-1.
  • Beloved former Mariner Paul Sewald completed his third postseason save to bring the Arizona Diamondbacks to a commanding 2-0 lead against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS. They won both road games and will head home for game three on Wednesday.
  • The Washington Nationals have dismissed four members of their coaching staff, including their first and third base coaches, as well as their bench coach and assistant hitting coach.
  • Baltimore Orioles reliever Felix Bautista has successfully undergone his Tommy John surgery and will began his rehab process as he looks ahead to 2024.
  • The Houston Astros have parted ways with assistant general manager Bill Firkus and farm director Sara Goodrum. ($)

