Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/10/23: Austin Riley, Paul Sewald, and Felix Bautista

In Mariners news...
- A thing of beauty.
Paul Sewald gets Kolten Wong to fly out to end Game 2 of the NLDS.— Jake García (@Jake_M_Garcia) October 10, 2023
October baseball in Seattle hits different!
Around the league...
- Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley helped boost the Braves over the Philadelphia Phillies in game two of the NLDS after a massive eight-inning home run. An electric game-ending double play secured the Braves’ first win to tie the series at 1-1.
- Beloved former Mariner Paul Sewald completed his third postseason save to bring the Arizona Diamondbacks to a commanding 2-0 lead against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS. They won both road games and will head home for game three on Wednesday.
- The Washington Nationals have dismissed four members of their coaching staff, including their first and third base coaches, as well as their bench coach and assistant hitting coach.
- Baltimore Orioles reliever Felix Bautista has successfully undergone his Tommy John surgery and will began his rehab process as he looks ahead to 2024.
- The Houston Astros have parted ways with assistant general manager Bill Firkus and farm director Sara Goodrum. ($)
