Vote for the Second Annual Lookout Landing Awards

Welcome to the voting hub for the Second Annual Lookout Landing Awards, also known as the Lookies. Here’s the link! Who was Mariner of the Year? What was the best promotional item? It’s all up to you! This is your opportunity to make your voice heard about which players, games, and moments were the biggest and most memorable parts of the 2023 season. Review the 2022 winners here.

The Lookout Landing staff has collaborated to come up with a consensus list of categories and nominees, but the winners are up to you. Some awards have specific criteria to guide you. For others, use your best judgment—how you interpret it is in fact part of what you’re voting for. Voting will be open through 12:00 pm Pacific Time on Friday, October 20th. Winners will be announced thereafter.

To vote, use the form at this link. You have to be signed into a Google account, but this is just a ballot-stuffing-prevention measure; we are not collecting email addresses or other personal information. (And if you think you can get around that protection, be warned that I have enlisted the aid of a Nerd™ to help detect and parse out other attempts at ballot-box stuffing, so no funny business.)

Happy voting!