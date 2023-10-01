Mariners Game #162: The End

Today the Mariners play the final game of their season, earlier than we had hoped, but also maybe later than we expected.

Lineups:

Don’t expect George Kirby to go a full game today. Servais said pregame the focus will be on players finishing the season healthy. Luis Torrens, reliever, come on down.

News:

RHP Prelander Berroa has been activated. RHP Eduard Bazardo has been optioned to the minors.

Today’s game information:

Like every other game in baseball, today’s game starts at 12:10. Dave Sims and Mike Blowers will have the call on ROOT Sports NW. Rick Rizzs and Aaron Goldsmith will have the call on the radio on 710 AM Seattle Sports.

Today in Mariners history:

1989: Mike Schooler records a new club record with his 33rd save.

1993: Randy Johnson records his eighth straight win, and 19th of the season at Minnesota. The 19 wins tied Mark Langston (1987) for the team record.

2002: Mariners defeat Anaheim to earn their third-ever post-season berth, a Wild Card spot.

2004: Ichiro Suzuki gets his 257th hit of the season to break the single season record for most hits in a season. Ichiro will end the season with 262 hits to set the record.