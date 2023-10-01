 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/1/23: Cal Raleigh, Félix Bautista, and Adam Wainwright

It’s Sunday, and if it’s Sunday, it’s Meet the Links.

By Nick Tucker
In Mariners news...

  • I really hope I’m not the one breaking this news to you, but the Seattle Mariners were eliminated from playoff contention last night. After the Astros-Diamondbacks score was finalized, Cal Raleigh wasn’t afraid to point out the difference between the 2023 Rangers and the 2023 Mariners, and the impact the trade deadline had on the team. And just in case you thought Cal was the only player voicing a sentiment around spending, check out what Corey Seager had to say in his postgame interview.