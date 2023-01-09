Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/9/23: Liam Hendriks, Aneurys Zabala, and Carlos Correa

In Mariners news...
- The Mariners have the pitching depth that every other team covets, writes Ryan Divish at The Seattle Times.
Around the league...
- Which is your favorite?
Every current MLB television scorebug pic.twitter.com/tZAOcvRg6Z— MLB Metrics (@MLBMetrics) January 8, 2023
- White Sox closer Liam Hendriks announced yesterday that he is set to start treatment for Non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Thinking of him and his family, we can’t wait to see him back out on the field!
- The Detroit Tigers have signed RHP Aneurys Zabala to a minor league deal, after he was DFA’d by the Miami Marlins in September and becoming a free agent at the end of the season.
- The New York Mets remain the most likely landing spot for Carlos Correa as his contract is still up in the air.
Becca’s picks...
- To the playoffs!
Clear your calendar. pic.twitter.com/TxNokTtvuN— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) January 9, 2023
Loading comments...