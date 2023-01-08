 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/8/23: A.J. Pollock, Gregory Soto, and Nelson Cruz

This year, a fish becomes a Mariner.

By Nick Tucker
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins Jordan Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

In Mariners news...

  • The Seattle Mariners and outfielder Mitch Ha- whoops pardon me, outfielder A.J. Pollock are in agreement on a one-year, $7 million deal. Pollock brings a big stick against left-handed pitching, and will likely be in the DH rotation the team has alluded to recently. The Mariners are likely only one more bat away from being ready for 2023.
  • The Mariners acquired right-handed pitcher Justin Topa from the Brewers in exchange for minor leaguer Joseph Hernandez. Topa has only thrown 18.1 big league innings, but he has an excellent slider and a complimentary sinker. Mix in some Mariners bullpen magic and some good health and this could be a great move.
  • While a right handed bat might not be the need it was yesterday morning, with the exclusion of the now signed A.J. Pollock, this article is a good look at what remains available for the Mariners as they continue the search for their last piece.

Around the league...

  • The Detroit Tigers and Philadelphia Phillies agreed to a trade headlined by fireballer lefty closer Gregory Soto. Tigers fans really loved them some Gregory Soto, so if you see a Tigers fan in the wild these next couple days, show them some kindness.
  • Nelson Cruz needs a team to play for in 2023. The Mariners and their fans are suffering from a distinct lack of Nelson Cruz. I don’t care what it costs, I don’t care if he is a fit or not. Bring him home.
  • On Carlos Correa, there is (somehow) still no news.

Nick’s pick...

  • Not really a whole lot to say about this one, just look at this little fella! Head empty, not a single thought, and looks like Pikachu. What’s not to love?

