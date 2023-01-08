Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/8/23: A.J. Pollock, Gregory Soto, and Nelson Cruz

In Mariners news...
- The Seattle Mariners and outfielder Mitch Ha- whoops pardon me, outfielder A.J. Pollock are in agreement on a one-year, $7 million deal. Pollock brings a big stick against left-handed pitching, and will likely be in the DH rotation the team has alluded to recently. The Mariners are likely only one more bat away from being ready for 2023.
Outfielder A.J. Pollock and the Seattle Mariners are in agreement on a one-year, $7 million contract, pending physical, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 8, 2023
Pollock, 35, crushes left-handed pitching and joins new acquisitions Teoscar Hernandez and Kolten Wong in M's lineup.
- The Mariners acquired right-handed pitcher Justin Topa from the Brewers in exchange for minor leaguer Joseph Hernandez. Topa has only thrown 18.1 big league innings, but he has an excellent slider and a complimentary sinker. Mix in some Mariners bullpen magic and some good health and this could be a great move.
- While a right handed bat might not be the need it was yesterday morning, with the exclusion of the now signed A.J. Pollock, this article is a good look at what remains available for the Mariners as they continue the search for their last piece.
Around the league...
- The Detroit Tigers and Philadelphia Phillies agreed to a trade headlined by fireballer lefty closer Gregory Soto. Tigers fans really loved them some Gregory Soto, so if you see a Tigers fan in the wild these next couple days, show them some kindness.
Source: #Tigers are close to acquiring Nick Maton, Matt Vierling, and Donny Sands from the #Phillies.— Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) January 7, 2023
Gregory Soto and Kody Clemens would go to Philadelphia if finalized.
- Nelson Cruz needs a team to play for in 2023. The Mariners and their fans are suffering from a distinct lack of Nelson Cruz. I don’t care what it costs, I don’t care if he is a fit or not. Bring him home.
- On Carlos Correa, there is (somehow) still no news.
Nick’s pick...
