Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/7/23: Julio Rodríguez, Trevor Bauer, and Brent Honeywell

Hello folks! Let’s start off this Saturday with some links.
In Mariners news...
- Here’s another exciting youngster joining the organization this month.
The Seattle Mariners are set to sign 16 YO Nicaraguan RHP Kendal Meza on January 15 as well. 6-foot-1, 155-lb righty is already up to 93/94. Lightning-quick arm. Flashes slurvy breaking ball. Reliever-ish actions/traits. Could throw triple digits. Hardest thrower of SEA class. pic.twitter.com/hFRnApY1rj— Joe Doyle (@JoeDoyleMiLB) January 6, 2023
- David Adler dove into the extremely rosy 2023 projections for Julio Rodríguez.
- Speaking of Julio, he donated an ambulance to his hometown.
Julio Rodríguez dona ambulancia a la Defensa Civil de su pueblo natal Loma de Cabrera y realiza entrega de juguetes. pic.twitter.com/tziu8TY6TY— Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) January 6, 2023
- This is a very cool, but specific, honor for the city of Seattle.
Seattle is the first metro area in MLB/NBA/NFL/NHL history to have rookies in 3 sports all begin their seasons in the same year & all earn selections to the All-Star Game/Pro Bowl later that season.— OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) January 6, 2023
Julio Rodríguez, @Mariners
Tariq Woolen, @Seahawks
Matty Beniers, @SeattleKraken
Around the league...
- The Dodgers have officially released Trevor Bauer, who is now free to sign with any team that would have him.
- The Padres agreed to major league deals with outfielder Adam Engel and right-hander Brent Honeywell.
- The Rangers are reportedly showing interest in Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds, which would not be great for the Mariners!
- Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol and his wife have launched an app that allows fans to interact directly with their favorite athletes.
- The Mariners get a shoutout here, as does a bitter rival...
The 4 teams who have put together the best "under the radar" offseasons, according to @Feinsand ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/D0JGlodz2o— MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) January 6, 2023
- Despite recent hires, Brian Cashman insists that the Yankees are still committed to an analytical approach, writes Ken Rosenthal at The Athletic. ($)
- The shift ban might not help every hitter that you’d assume it should, as Mike Petriello investigates.
- The Brewers clubhouse was broken into last month with a number of key items (and some less key items) stolen.
Loading comments...