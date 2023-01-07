 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/7/23: Julio Rodríguez, Trevor Bauer, and Brent Honeywell

Catching up on the latest from around baseball.

By Anders Jorstad
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Texas Rangers v Oakland Athletics Photo by Michael Zagaris/Oakland Athletics/Getty Images

Hello folks! Let’s start off this Saturday with some links.

In Mariners news...

  • Here’s another exciting youngster joining the organization this month.
  • This is a very cool, but specific, honor for the city of Seattle.

Around the league...

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...