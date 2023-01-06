Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/6/23: Teoscar Hernández, Corey Kluber, and Mike Moustakas

Hello folks and welcome to Friday. To the links!
In Mariners news...
- Jerry Dipoto hopped on 710 ESPN Seattle for his weekly segment, and he made some interesting comments. Among them: floating the idea that Cooper Hummel could fill the vacant DH spot and the confirmation that Matt Brash will not try out as a starter in spring training.
- This is a pretty weak report, but it’s still something!
Moisés Fabian, who gave the breaking news on #RedSox and Rafael Devers deal, just said to @ConLasBasesFull that Teoscar Hernández would have a possibility to negotiate an extension with #Mariners next week.— Dayana Villalobos Dimare (@_dayanavdimare) January 5, 2023
Around the league...
- Jim Bowden at The Athletic provided the latest reports from every team in the league, saying that the Mariners are in fact engaging with remaining free agent outfielders such as Andrew McCutchen. ($)
- Jon Heyman reports that the Mets and Carlos Correa are in fact making progress towards finalizing a new contract. However, at least one other team is in discussions with the star shortstop.
- Chris Gilligan at Fangraphs broke down the Corey Kluber signing for Boston.
- The Reds officially released infielder Mike Moustakas, who was DFA’d last week to make room for Curt Casali.
Anders’ picks...
- Congrats to Matty!
MATTY ⭐️ BENIERS ⭐️— Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) January 6, 2023
From the first-ever #SeaKraken draft pick to the 2023 #NHLAllStar game, @Matty_Beniers10 has been named to the 2023 Pacific Division All-Star team! pic.twitter.com/sLrk8LM1SA
