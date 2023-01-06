 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/6/23: Teoscar Hernández, Corey Kluber, and Mike Moustakas

As we wait for the stove to heat back up...

By Anders Jorstad
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Wild Card Series - Seattle Mariners v Toronto Blue Jays - Game Two Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Hello folks and welcome to Friday. To the links!

In Mariners news...

  • Jerry Dipoto hopped on 710 ESPN Seattle for his weekly segment, and he made some interesting comments. Among them: floating the idea that Cooper Hummel could fill the vacant DH spot and the confirmation that Matt Brash will not try out as a starter in spring training.
  • This is a pretty weak report, but it’s still something!

Around the league...

  • Jim Bowden at The Athletic provided the latest reports from every team in the league, saying that the Mariners are in fact engaging with remaining free agent outfielders such as Andrew McCutchen. ($)
  • Jon Heyman reports that the Mets and Carlos Correa are in fact making progress towards finalizing a new contract. However, at least one other team is in discussions with the star shortstop.
  • Chris Gilligan at Fangraphs broke down the Corey Kluber signing for Boston.
  • The Reds officially released infielder Mike Moustakas, who was DFA’d last week to make room for Curt Casali.

Anders’ picks...

  • Congrats to Matty!

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...