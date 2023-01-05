Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/5/23: Bryce Miller, Rafael Devers, and Wade Miley

Good morning everyone and happy Thursday! Let’s dive into the latest.
In Mariners news...
- Bryce Miller continues to improve, and might be the Mariner I’m most excited to watch in 2023.
Spoke with #Mariners RHP prospect Bryce Miller about his offseason training thus far. Says he's working to keep his slider around 82-84 (like 2022) but has it approaching 20" of sweep. Was closer to 13-16" of sweep in 2022. Here it is.— Joe Doyle (@JoeDoyleMiLB) January 4, 2023
No. 1 prospect in Seattle's organization. pic.twitter.com/qcfv94RydC
Around the league...
- The biggest news of the day was the report that the Red Sox have agreed to an 11-year contract extension with star third baseman Rafael Devers, a signing that likely saved General Manager Chaim Bloom’s job.
- After many days of rumors connecting the two, the Cubs have agreed to a one-year deal with first baseman Eric Hosmer.
- Sticking in the NL Central, The Brewers have acquired right-hander Bryse Wilson from the Pirates for cash considerations.
- The Brew Crew also agreed to a one-year contract with former Mariner Wade Miley.
- In other former Mariner news...
Left-hander Ryan Borucki is in agreement on a minor-league contract with the Chicago Cubs, source said. Borucki, 28, posted a 4.26 ERA in 21 games with the Mariners last season after five years with the Blue Jays.— Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) January 4, 2023
