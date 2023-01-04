Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/4/23: Jacob Nottingham, Ryan O’Hearn, and Dom Smith

Good morning friends! Here’s what’s happening around baseball.
In Mariners news...
- An old friend returns to the organization!
A legend returns?— Joe Veyera (@JoeVeyera) January 3, 2023
Catcher Jacob Nottingham is listed as a member of the Mariners organization on his https://t.co/Ly0lnF6Lbl profile. No corresponding transaction log listing, but he did tweet a picture from his 2021 Mariners stint last month with a . https://t.co/VEMRwALGua pic.twitter.com/DpQ5OqtlHf
Around the league...
- The latest ZiPS projection covers the Angels, who look pretty good on paper!
- Now that’s a name I’ve not heard in a long, long time.
The New York Yankees today announced that they have appointed Brian Sabean as Executive Advisor to Senior Vice President and General Manager Brian Cashman. pic.twitter.com/VZ5HHlWDOi— New York Yankees (@Yankees) January 3, 2023
- In a minor deal, the Orioles acquired first baseman Ryan O’Hearn for cash considerations.
- The Nationals have inked first baseman Dom Smith to a one-year contract.
- John Romano at the Tampa Bay Times breaks down what a new ballpark for the Rays might look like.
- The Pirates and Bryan Reynolds were reportedly apart by around $50M in their extension negotiations, which led to the outfielder requesting a trade.
Anders’ picks...
- Andy Eide told the story of how the Kraken managed to land the 2024 NHL Winter Classic at T-Mobile Park.
