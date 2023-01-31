Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/31/23: Jazz Chisholm, Darren O’Day, and Zack Greinke

In Mariners news...
- Some interesting visual analysis of George Kirby’s pitch arsenal:
George Kirby throws 5 pitches that are at least league-avg. That Slider is a weapon, especially against Lefties. On top of his overall quality, he does a good job of optimizing his pitch mix based on handedness (more Sinkers & no Changeups vs Righties, more Curveballs vs Lefties) https://t.co/u5RxD2XkGD pic.twitter.com/pRD6hAPaUr— Kyle Bland (@blandalytics) January 29, 2023
- The Mariners have announced a new event on February 7th called Spring Training Prefunk, where fans will be able to interact with players through Instagram Lives and Twitter takeovers, and share a special night of trivia with Rick Rizzs at Hatback Bar and Grille.
Around the league...
- Miami Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm is this year’s cover athlete for MLB The Show 23, and hopes the cover will have a big impact on his hometown of the Bahamas.
- Keith Law at The Athletic has released his 2023 Top 100 Prospect Rankings, with Seattle native Corbin Carrol taking home the number one spot. ($)
- The Boston Red sox have traded RHP Matt Barnes and $5.5 million in cash to the Miami Marlins in exchange for LHP Richard Bleier.
- Veteran relief pitcher Darren O’Day has announced his retirement from baseball after 15 MLB seasons.
- All-Star RHP Zack Greinke has agreed to return to the Kansas City Royals on a one-year contract, entering his ninth season with the team.
Becca’s picks...
- The Seattle Sounders are set to be the first-ever MLS team to play in the FIFA Club World Cup, with their first match this Saturday! Check out this helpful breakdown of how they stack up against all of their possible opponents.
Kate’s choice...
- Don’t forget to purchase your Legalize Black History merchandise to support Jesse Hagopian’s book and the Black Education Matter Student Activist Award using this link.
States are outlawing Black history.— Jesse Hagopian (@JessedHagopian) January 29, 2023
Show which side you’re on with the new #LegalizeBlackHistory merch!
Proceeds go to Black Education Matters Student Activist Award & for helping to support the writing of a book on the struggle for antiracist education. https://t.co/bJMicWzl9p https://t.co/OLdlhUUb37 pic.twitter.com/ibbYdyJ2Gc
