Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/31/23: Jazz Chisholm, Darren O’Day, and Zack Greinke

Tuesday links!

By Becca Weinberg
In Mariners news...

  • Some interesting visual analysis of George Kirby’s pitch arsenal:
  • The Mariners have announced a new event on February 7th called Spring Training Prefunk, where fans will be able to interact with players through Instagram Lives and Twitter takeovers, and share a special night of trivia with Rick Rizzs at Hatback Bar and Grille.

Around the league...

Becca’s picks...

Kate’s choice...

  • Don’t forget to purchase your Legalize Black History merchandise to support Jesse Hagopian’s book and the Black Education Matter Student Activist Award using this link.

