Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/31/23: Jazz Chisholm, Darren O’Day, and Zack Greinke

George Kirby throws 5 pitches that are at least league-avg. That Slider is a weapon, especially against Lefties. On top of his overall quality, he does a good job of optimizing his pitch mix based on handedness (more Sinkers & no Changeups vs Righties, more Curveballs vs Lefties) https://t.co/u5RxD2XkGD pic.twitter.com/pRD6hAPaUr