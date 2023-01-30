 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/30/23: Josh Harrison, Roberto Perez, and Gleyber Torres

Signings, trade updates, and more from around the baseball world.

By Becca Weinberg
/ new
Cleveland Indians v Minnesota Twins - Game Two Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

In Mariners news...

  • Jerry Dipoto provides an update on the Mariners’ offseason moves, saying that the team is most likely done with any major additions but could add a little more depth for spring training with some smaller moves if necessary.

Around the league...

Becca’s picks...

Kate’s choice...

  • Help support friend of the site Jesse Hagopian’s upcoming book and the 2023 Black Education Matters Student Activist Award (BEMSAA) by purchasing his new merchandise with this link.

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...