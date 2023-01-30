Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/30/23: Josh Harrison, Roberto Perez, and Gleyber Torres

In Mariners news...
- Jerry Dipoto provides an update on the Mariners’ offseason moves, saying that the team is most likely done with any major additions but could add a little more depth for spring training with some smaller moves if necessary.
Around the league...
- The Philadelphia Phillies have signed veteran utilityman Josh Harrison to a one-year/$2 million deal, giving him a solid chance to make the team’s Opening Day roster.
- Colorado Rockies’ owner Dick Monfort shares his strong opinions on the way the San Diego Padres have built their new roster, and doesn’t agree with all of their tactics this offseason.
- Gold Glove catcher Roberto Perez has agreed to a major league deal with the San Francisco Giants, with official details yet to be announced.
- The New York Yankees have reached an agreement with infielder Gleyber Torres on a one-year/$9.95 million contract to avoid arbitration
Becca’s picks...
- Following today’s conference championship games, the Super Bowl LVII matchup is finally set: Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs. Who do you predict will come out on top this year?
The stage is set for Super Bowl LVII pic.twitter.com/kFiwjUKG1o— ESPN (@espn) January 30, 2023
Kate’s choice...
- Help support friend of the site Jesse Hagopian’s upcoming book and the 2023 Black Education Matters Student Activist Award (BEMSAA) by purchasing his new merchandise with this link.
States are outlawing Black history.— Jesse Hagopian (@JessedHagopian) January 29, 2023
Show which side you’re on with the new #LegalizeBlackHistory merch!
Proceeds go to Black Education Matters Student Activist Award & for helping to support the writing of a book on the struggle for antiracist education. https://t.co/bJMicWzl9p https://t.co/OLdlhUUb37 pic.twitter.com/ibbYdyJ2Gc
