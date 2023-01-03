Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/3/23: Jung-hoo Lee, Michael Chavis, and Matt Carasiti

In Mariners news...
- Happy belated birthday to the legend Edgar Martinez!
¡Hoy es el cumpleaños de la LEYENDA, Edgar Martínez! #MLBPuertoRico | #LunesDeLeyenda pic.twitter.com/fVh6Wlib2C— MLB Puerto Rico (@MLBPuertoRico) January 2, 2023
- Daniel Kramer at MLB.com explains how the Mariners are looking to follow a blueprint of roster building laid out by championship teams.
Around the league...
- KBO MVP Jung-hoo Lee will be officially posted for MLB teams at the end of the 2023 season.
OFFICIAL - #KiwoomHeroes announced that Jung-hoo Lee will be posted at the end of 2023 season. https://t.co/ssekwA1cvW— Daniel Kim 대니얼 김 (@DanielKimW) January 2, 2023
- Infielder Michael Chavis has agreed to a minor league deal with the Washington Nationals, earning him $1 million if he makes the majors and up to $500k in incentives.
Source: The Nationals and Michael Chavis have agreed to a minor-league deal with a non-roster invite to spring training.— Andrew Golden (@andrewcgolden) January 2, 2023
Chavis would make $1 million if he makes the majors and could earn up to $500K in incentives. Has a June 1 out if he’s not in the majors by then.
- The Colorado Rockies have signed righty reliever Matt Carasiti to a minor league deal, adding him to the big league camp as a non-roster invitee.
- Carlos Correa’s status remains the same...as an official contract with the New York Mets has yet to be agreed on.
- The Miami Marlins and Boston Red Sox are reportedly discussing a possible deal involving Boston’s No. 2 prospect Triston Casas.
Becca’s picks...
- It’s confirmed!
Who's ready for some outdoor hockey?!— Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) January 2, 2023
The 2024 @NHL #WinterClassic is headed to the Emerald City where the #SeaKraken will take on the Vegas Golden Knights → https://t.co/jxRYQDHVNl pic.twitter.com/lnSFQcVfpl
