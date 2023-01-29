 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/29/23: Julio Rodríguez, Yandy Díaz, and Elier Hernández

It’s Sunday, and if it’s Sunday, it’s Meet the Links

By Nick Tucker
In Mariners news...

  • Julio looks absolutely ravishing posing with his new hardware.
  • Infielder Jason Vosler appears to have been released by the organization only three days after being acquired on a minor league deal.

Around the league...

  • The Tampa Bay Rays and third baseman Yandy Díaz appear close to an extension.
  • Starting pitcher Michael Wacha remains on the free agent market and is reportedly seeking a two-year deal.
  • The Texas Rangers have re-signed infielder/outfielder Elier Hernández to a minor league deal.

Nick’s pick...

  • There is no bad time to start watching the Kraken, but with them in sole possession of first in the Pacific heading into the All-Star break, now might be the best time. The second half of the season is shaping up to be a whirlwind.

