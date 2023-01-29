Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/29/23: Julio Rodríguez, Yandy Díaz, and Elier Hernández

In Mariners news...
- Julio looks absolutely ravishing posing with his new hardware.
January 29, 2023
- Infielder Jason Vosler appears to have been released by the organization only three days after being acquired on a minor league deal.
Around the league...
- The Tampa Bay Rays and third baseman Yandy Díaz appear close to an extension.
- Starting pitcher Michael Wacha remains on the free agent market and is reportedly seeking a two-year deal.
- The Texas Rangers have re-signed infielder/outfielder Elier Hernández to a minor league deal.
Nick’s pick...
- There is no bad time to start watching the Kraken, but with them in sole possession of first in the Pacific heading into the All-Star break, now might be the best time. The second half of the season is shaping up to be a whirlwind.
Rolling into the all star break like pic.twitter.com/TwOBxmaGI9— Davy Jones' Locker Room (@DavyJonesLR) January 29, 2023
