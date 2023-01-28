 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/28/23: Bryce Miller, Jeff McNeil, and Pete Fairbanks

Extension Week continues into the weekend.

By Anders Jorstad
/ new
Washington Nationals v New York Mets Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Good morning all! Let’s kick off the weekend with some news from around baseball.

In Mariners news...

  • Geoff Pontes at Baseball America wrote about what makes Bryce Miller special and why fans should be hyped about his coming MLB debut. ($)
  • Pat Ellington, Jr. continued his series on Black baseball players with a profile on Julio Rodríguez.
  • When I said the Mariners were done announcing minor league coaching staffs yesterday, I lied. Yesterday, they unveiled their ACL and DSL team staffs, which both also feature former organizational players.
  • Kyle Kishimoto at Fangraphs analyzed the M’s signing of Tommy La Stella and where he fits into the team’s plans in 2023.
  • Congrats to the Nuts!
  • Goodbye road grays.

Around the league...

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...