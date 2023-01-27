Does Tommy La Stella Make The Roster? Lookout Landing Podcast

Hello Seattle Mariners fans!

The whole crew Kate, John and Evan are back with big news. Yes indeed, after big time layoffs, the Podcast will be migrant off of VOX Media/SBN at the end of February. Where will you find the pod after that? We will keep you posted on all the changes as we get them. Next up a smattering of listener questions address the state of the team and the roster fit for one Thomas La Stella. Lastly everyone picks a best and worst offseason in recent Mariners history.

If the podcast were to be rebranded, what would you like the new name to be? Let us know if you have any catchy ideas in the comments.

