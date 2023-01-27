 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/27/23: J.P. Crawford, Cole Irvin, and Dana Brown

One of our favorite rivals is now out of the division.

By Anders Jorstad
Los Angeles Angels v Oakland Athletics Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Hello everyone and happy Friday! Here’s what’s going on in baseball-land.

In Mariners news...

  • The Mariners can’t stop hiring former organizational players as minor league coaches, as one-time Mariners utilityman Zach Vincej will manage the Modesto Nuts who announced their 2023 staff yesterday. Seth Mejias-Brean will be another familiar name for Rainiers fans — he’s the hitting coach.
  • Will Garofalo at Pitcher List dropped his top 15 Mariners prospect ranking.
  • On his latest spot for 710 ESPN Seattle, Jerry Dipoto discussed the workload plan for J.P. Crawford and his pitching staff in 2023.
  • Could Luis Castillo be in for a breakout season?

Around the league...

