Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/27/23: J.P. Crawford, Cole Irvin, and Dana Brown

Hello everyone and happy Friday! Here’s what’s going on in baseball-land.
In Mariners news...
- The Mariners can’t stop hiring former organizational players as minor league coaches, as one-time Mariners utilityman Zach Vincej will manage the Modesto Nuts who announced their 2023 staff yesterday. Seth Mejias-Brean will be another familiar name for Rainiers fans — he’s the hitting coach.
- Will Garofalo at Pitcher List dropped his top 15 Mariners prospect ranking.
- On his latest spot for 710 ESPN Seattle, Jerry Dipoto discussed the workload plan for J.P. Crawford and his pitching staff in 2023.
- Could Luis Castillo be in for a breakout season?
I can't help but wonder what happens if Luis Castillo starts throwing more than 15% sliders against LHP...— Nick Pollack (@PitcherList) January 27, 2023
He's averaging a Quality Pitch (5.50) per slider. Insane. pic.twitter.com/F2JKEqYwjm
Around the league...
- The Orioles have acquired left-hander Cole Irvin from the A’s, who will hopefully be much happier no longer having to face A Team Like That as often.
- The Astros have hired Atlanta executive Dana Brown to serve as the organization’s General Manager. Brown is now the only Black GM in Major League Baseball.
- In fact...
The hiring of GM Dana Brown, with Dusty Baker has manager, marks only the 2nd time in #MLB history that a team has had a Black GM and Black manager at the same time. The only other instance was #WhiteSox GM Ken Williams and manager Jerry Manuel from 2000-2003.— Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 26, 2023
- The FOX Sports staff ranked every team by how likely they are to sign Shohei Ohtani next winter, with the Mariners coming in at a reasonable 10th place.
- Kyle Kishimoto at Fangraphs broke down the Red Sox acquisition of infielder Adalberto Mondesi and what it means for their 2023 roster.
- The White Sox hang onto one of the best broadcasters in the game.
The #WhiteSox have picked up the multiyear option for Jason Benetti, who is entering his 8th season as a member of the Sox broadcast team. Sox also announced a multiyear extension with Steve Stone, who is entering his 16th season in the White Sox broadcast booth. pic.twitter.com/BYoNr6B7A2— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) January 26, 2023
- MLB Pipeline unveiled their top 100 prospect list, which includes two Mariners.
