Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/26/23: Jason Vosler, Jeffery Springs, and the Seattle Kraken

It’s a good time to be a sports fan in Seattle.

By Anders Jorstad
New York Yankees v. Tampa Bay Rays Photo by Mike Carlson/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Good morning everyone! There’s been a lot going on in Mariners-world, with a number of different stories to discuss. Let’s dive into it.

In Mariners news...

  • The Mariners have added even more depth to the third base position, shoring up the spot after losing Abraham Toro from last year’s depth chart.
  • This is a remarkable stat. They’re also the first players to do so in a season since 2016.
  • Larry Stone at The Seattle Times spoke to Aaron Goldsmith to get the exclusive account of his journey into and out of consideration for the Cardinals’ play-by-play gig.
  • The Everett AquaSox announced their coaching staff for the 2023 season.
  • Shannon Drayer spoke to former U.S.S. Mariner captain and current team employee Dave Cameron about his personal journey and what the M’s do to stay on the cutting edge of the analytical revolution.

Around the league...

Anders’ picks...

