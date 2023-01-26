Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/26/23: Jason Vosler, Jeffery Springs, and the Seattle Kraken

Good morning everyone! There’s been a lot going on in Mariners-world, with a number of different stories to discuss. Let’s dive into it.
In Mariners news...
- The Mariners have added even more depth to the third base position, shoring up the spot after losing Abraham Toro from last year’s depth chart.
The Mariners have signed third baseman Jason Vosler to a minor-league deal, per his MiLB profile. The 29-year-old spent the past two seasons with Giants organization, splitting his time between Triple-A Sacramento and San Francisco. pic.twitter.com/tDIG59Ddon https://t.co/oIT9ERFLmh— Joe Veyera (@JoeVeyera) January 25, 2023
- This is a remarkable stat. They’re also the first players to do so in a season since 2016.
Only 2 Players this past MLB Season hit a Homerun off both Cy Young Winners. Both were Seattle Mariners.— Cam (@Camden_51) January 26, 2023
Julio Rodriguez and J.P. Crawford pic.twitter.com/x0jrSBnAD8
- Larry Stone at The Seattle Times spoke to Aaron Goldsmith to get the exclusive account of his journey into and out of consideration for the Cardinals’ play-by-play gig.
- The Everett AquaSox announced their coaching staff for the 2023 season.
- Shannon Drayer spoke to former U.S.S. Mariner captain and current team employee Dave Cameron about his personal journey and what the M’s do to stay on the cutting edge of the analytical revolution.
Around the league...
- The Rays have agreed to a four-year contract extension with left-hander Jeffery Springs.
- David Adler dove into the projections for 2023 and analyzed each team’s best-projected player.
- JJ Cooper at Baseball America listed 8 prospects that have a chance to be the #1 overall prospect heading into the 2024 season. ($)
- Cuba announced its World Baseball Classic roster, which for the first time will feature a number of big leaguers.
Anders’ picks...
- The Kraken are hot! Remember to keep up with our friends at Davy Jones Locker Room for coverage all season long.
HIGHLIGHTS: The ferry horn sounded early and often on Wednesday night during the Kraken's 6-1 win over the Canucks, their first-ever victory against Vancouver.— Joe Veyera (@JoeVeyera) January 26, 2023
It started with Oliver Bjorkstrand just eight minutes in. pic.twitter.com/D1mvd8sAC5
