Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/25/23: Scott Rolen, Adalberto Mondesi, and Jesús Aguilar

The MLB Hall of Fame results are in!

By Anders Jorstad
Good morning all! Hall of Fame results — arguably the most exciting thing to happen in the MLB offseason — are in! Let’s dive into that and more.

In Mariners news...

  • I’m going to do a little self-promotion here, but Evan James, Mikey Ajeto, and I had Geoff Pontes from Baseball America on our podcast to discuss the M’s entrants to the BA Top 100 and some players who didn’t quite make the cut.
  • The Mariners dropped their coaching staff for the Arkansas Travelers, which will be led by former Mariners and Remember Some Guys Mike Freeman and Shawn O’Malley.
  • Alberto Rodríguez will be sticking around in the M’s system after being DFA’d to make room for J.B. Bukauskas.

Around the league...

  • The 2023 MLB Hall of Fame results were announced yesterday, with third baseman Scott Rolen being the lone player elected in this round of voting.
  • From the people who brought you “Players Being Told They’re Going to the Big Leagues...”

Anders’ picks...

  • Awards season is upon us, and the Oscars announced their list of 2023 nominees.

