Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/25/23: Scott Rolen, Adalberto Mondesi, and Jesús Aguilar

Good morning all! Hall of Fame results — arguably the most exciting thing to happen in the MLB offseason — are in! Let’s dive into that and more.
In Mariners news...
- I’m going to do a little self-promotion here, but Evan James, Mikey Ajeto, and I had Geoff Pontes from Baseball America on our podcast to discuss the M’s entrants to the BA Top 100 and some players who didn’t quite make the cut.
- The Mariners dropped their coaching staff for the Arkansas Travelers, which will be led by former Mariners and Remember Some Guys Mike Freeman and Shawn O’Malley.
- Alberto Rodríguez will be sticking around in the M’s system after being DFA’d to make room for J.B. Bukauskas.
Roster move: OF Alberto Rodriguez cleared waivers and has been outrighted to High-A Everett.— Mariners PR (@MarinersPR) January 25, 2023
Around the league...
- The 2023 MLB Hall of Fame results were announced yesterday, with third baseman Scott Rolen being the lone player elected in this round of voting.
- From the people who brought you “Players Being Told They’re Going to the Big Leagues...”
The moment Scott Rolen's parents found out their son is heading to Cooperstown. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/r1i22VHMjy— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) January 25, 2023
- The Red Sox acquired infielder Adalberto Mondesi in a trade with the Royals, who are just perpetually in rebuild mode.
- The A’s have agreed to a one-year deal with first baseman Jesús Aguilar.
- Former Mariner Luis Torrens has signed a minor league deal with the Cubs. Good luck, Luis!
- Britt Ghiroli and Katie Strong at The Athletic dropped a breaking report about White Sox starter Mike Clevinger, who has been accused by his wife of domestic violence and child abuse. ($)
Anders’ picks...
- Awards season is upon us, and the Oscars announced their list of 2023 nominees.
