Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/25/23: Scott Rolen, Adalberto Mondesi, and Jesús Aguilar

Good morning all! Hall of Fame results — arguably the most exciting thing to happen in the MLB offseason — are in! Let’s dive into that and more.

In Mariners news...

I’m going to do a little self-promotion here, but Evan James, Mikey Ajeto, and I had Geoff Pontes from Baseball America on our podcast to discuss the M’s entrants to the BA Top 100 and some players who didn’t quite make the cut.

The Mariners dropped their coaching staff for the Arkansas Travelers, which will be led by former Mariners and Remember Some Guys Mike Freeman and Shawn O’Malley.

Alberto Rodríguez will be sticking around in the M’s system after being DFA’d to make room for J.B. Bukauskas.

Roster move: OF Alberto Rodriguez cleared waivers and has been outrighted to High-A Everett. — Mariners PR (@MarinersPR) January 25, 2023

Around the league...

The 2023 MLB Hall of Fame results were announced yesterday, with third baseman Scott Rolen being the lone player elected in this round of voting.

From the people who brought you “Players Being Told They’re Going to the Big Leagues...”

The moment Scott Rolen's parents found out their son is heading to Cooperstown. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/r1i22VHMjy — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) January 25, 2023

Anders’ picks...