Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/24/23: Michael A. Taylor, Nelson Cruz, and Derek Law

In Mariners news...
- After emerging as the top candidate for the St. Louis Cardinals’ play-by-play job, Aaron Goldsmith has withdrawn his name from consideration in order to stay with the Mariners at ROOT Sports.
I was fortunate to grow up on St. Louis Cardinals baseball. It will always be extremely special to me. But after 10 years, I’ve found a new home. Seattle is where I’m supposed to be. And calling Mariners baseball is what I love to do. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart.— Aaron Goldsmith (@heygoldy) January 24, 2023
- First round pick Cole Young details the journey that led to his MLB dreams coming true:
Ever wonder what goes into selecting a first-round pick?— Mariners Player Development (@MsPlayerDev) January 24, 2023
Go behind the scenes while @ColeYoung23’s dream comes true. #SeaUsRise pic.twitter.com/bSRlAcRbWq
- Baseball America looks at Jarred Kelenic, Jo Adell, and other newly graduated prospects who are yet to establish themselves at the big league level.
- The Tacoma Rainiers have announced the 2023 coaching staff, led by former MLB player/coach/manager John Russell.
Around the league...
- Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno and family announced today that they’ve decided to continue ownership of the team through the 2023 season and beyond, after sharing their plans to explore selling the team earlier last year.
- The Minnesota Twins have acquired Gold Glove-wining CF Michael A. Taylor from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for pitching prospects Evan Sisk and Steven Cruz.
- Veteran DH Nelson Cruz has passed his physical and been officially signed to a one-year contract by the San Diego Padres, general manager A.J. Preller announced yesterday.
- RHP Derek Law has been re-signed by the Cincinnati Reds on a minor league deal with an invitation to big league spring training.
Becca’s picks...
