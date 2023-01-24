 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/24/23: Michael A. Taylor, Nelson Cruz, and Derek Law

Happy Tuesday!

By Becca Weinberg
Kansas City Royals v New York Yankees Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images

In Mariners news...

  • After emerging as the top candidate for the St. Louis Cardinals’ play-by-play job, Aaron Goldsmith has withdrawn his name from consideration in order to stay with the Mariners at ROOT Sports.
  • First round pick Cole Young details the journey that led to his MLB dreams coming true:

Around the league...

Becca’s picks...

