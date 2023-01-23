 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/23/23: Spencer Strider, Matt Bowman, and Aaron Nola

A light links day to begin your week.

By Becca Weinberg
/ new
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

In Mariners news...

Around the league...

Becca’s picks...

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...