Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/23/23: Spencer Strider, Matt Bowman, and Aaron Nola

In Mariners news...
- Mariners 2023 Spring Training single-game tickets are now on sale!
- MLB Network’s Jon Morosi joins Seattle Sports 710 AM to discuss how the new MLB rules regarding shifting and larger bases can help the Mariners this season.
Around the league...
- Atlanta Braves righty Spencer Strider has changed his jersey number from 65 to 99 to pay homage to his favorite fictional baseball character, Ricky Vaughn from the 1989 film Major League.
- The New York Yankees have signed veteran reliever Matt Bowman to a minor league contract as he nears the end of recovery from Tommy John surgery.
- Todd Zolecki at MLB.com ponders if the Philadelphia Phillies will look to re-sign their homegrown pitching ace Aaron Nola as he enters the last year of his current contract.
Becca’s picks...
- Following yesterday’s NFL games, the conference championships are set, with the Cincinnati Bengals playing the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles. Who’s your pick to advance to this year’s Super Bowl?
Championship Sunday is set! #NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/MBjfI31Xqh— NFL (@NFL) January 23, 2023
- Also, don’t forget to cruise on over to Davy Jone’s Locker Room and read about last weekend’s Kraken action (They are hanging tough at second place in the Pacific Division!)
