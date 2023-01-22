 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/22/23: Yuli Gurriel, Sal Bando, and Deion Sanders

It’s Sunday, and if it’s Sunday, it’s Meet the Links

By Nick Tucker
MLB: World Series-Houston Astros at Philadelphia Phillies Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

In Mariners news...

  • The St. Louis Cardinals are looking for a new play-by-play announcer for their Bally Sports Midwest broadcast and have narrowed it down to two finalists. The identity of one remains unknown at this time. The other, and what makes this, in fact, Mariners news, is St. Louis native and current 710 AM radio host and ROOT sports broadcaster Aaron Goldsmith.
Around the League...

  • The Toronto Blue Jays are moving in some of the walls at the Rogers Centre, because that’s just what the world needed was more homeruns in Toronto.
  • If you or someone you know has a notably low career strikeout rate, don’t ignore any unknown phone calls, the Marlins might be trying to offer you a contract.
  • Sal Bando, the former captain of the Oakland Athletics and general manager of the Milwaukee Brewers, passed away on Friday night at the age of 78.
Nick’s pick...

