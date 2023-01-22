Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/22/23: Yuli Gurriel, Sal Bando, and Deion Sanders

In Mariners news...
- The St. Louis Cardinals are looking for a new play-by-play announcer for their Bally Sports Midwest broadcast and have narrowed it down to two finalists. The identity of one remains unknown at this time. The other, and what makes this, in fact, Mariners news, is St. Louis native and current 710 AM radio host and ROOT sports broadcaster Aaron Goldsmith.
- The second All-Star Patch Collection hat is available now!
⭐️AVAILABLE NOW⭐️— Mariners Team Store (@MarinersStore) January 21, 2023
Our EXCLUSIVE limited edition “A Star is Born” 59FIFTY cap is available NOW at the @TMobilePark Team Store! Available for $45 and in fitted sizes only.
*In-store only. Limit one per customer. Visit https://t.co/yNHJXgB6AP for store hours. pic.twitter.com/PD85i81FhY
Around the League...
- The Toronto Blue Jays are moving in some of the walls at the Rogers Centre, because that’s just what the world needed was more homeruns in Toronto.
Rogers Centre is going to be even more hitter-friendly moving forward.— Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) January 21, 2023
Per sources, here are the expected new dimensions.
RCF alley moving in from 375 to 357(!) feet.
LCF 375 to 366.
CF from 400 to 397.
Lines expected to stay same at 328.#BlueJays
- New functionality coming to a Baseball Savant near you!
The hardworking team that manages Baseball Savant is always working to improve the site!— SavantTips (@SavantTips) January 20, 2023
Here's a thread of recent improvements that have been rolled out!
- If you or someone you know has a notably low career strikeout rate, don’t ignore any unknown phone calls, the Marlins might be trying to offer you a contract.
Yuli Gurriel appears to be moving toward a deal with the Marlins, sources tell me and @brianmctaggart. Nothing finalized.— Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) January 21, 2023
- Sal Bando, the former captain of the Oakland Athletics and general manager of the Milwaukee Brewers, passed away on Friday night at the age of 78.
- Notes on hitting from Deion Sanders, who took notes on hitting from Barry Bonds.
Loading comments...