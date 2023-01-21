Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/21/23: Pablo López, Luis Arraez, and Ronnie Gajownik

Hello everyone and happy Saturday! Let’s dive in.
In Mariners news...
- The Mariners released their crew of organizational instructors.
Announcing our Player Development Coordinators, Coaches and Strategists for the 2023 season. #SeaUsRise— Mariners Player Development (@MsPlayerDev) January 20, 2023
- Go apply for a job with the Rainiers! Or bug your kid/sibling/neighbor to do the same.
Interested in working at R House this summer? Seasonal employment and summer internships opportunities are now posted for the 2023 season.— Tacoma Rainiers (@RainiersLand) January 20, 2023
- New J-Rod Show dropped.
Around the league...
- We had a major trade come down yesterday, with the Marlins shipping off starter Pablo López and a pair of prospects for infielder Luis Arraez.
- Baseball Prospectus unveiled their top 101 prospect list, which includes only Harry Ford from the Mariners. ($)
- This is a pretty fascinating graphic.
Location of MLB ballparks in relation to downtown / city center pic.twitter.com/b9vq519NiC— Jay Cuda (@JayCuda) January 19, 2023
- After an unsuccessful managerial stint in Texas, Chris Woodward will be moving into the front office.
Sources: #Dodgers are hiring Chris Woodward as a special assistant in the front office— Jack Harris (@Jack_A_Harris) January 20, 2023
Woodward was LAD’s 3B coach from 2016-2018 before spending last four years as Texas Rangers manager. Among his new responsibilities, he'll do some roving instructional work throughout the org
- The Diamondbacks released their slate of minor league coaches, making Ronnie Gajownik the first female manager of a High-A ball club.
Anders’ picks...
- In case you missed it, the Seattle Kraken have taken over first place in their division following a huge overtime win against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday.
- Larry Stone at The Seattle Times says this is a historically good moment in Seattle sports, and that we as fans should savor it.
