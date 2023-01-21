 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/21/23: Pablo López, Luis Arraez, and Ronnie Gajownik

Perhaps the trade market is starting to open up now?

By Anders Jorstad
Minnesota Twins v Chicago White Sox Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Hello everyone and happy Saturday! Let’s dive in.

In Mariners news...

  • The Mariners released their crew of organizational instructors.
  • Go apply for a job with the Rainiers! Or bug your kid/sibling/neighbor to do the same.
  • New J-Rod Show dropped.

Around the league...

  • We had a major trade come down yesterday, with the Marlins shipping off starter Pablo López and a pair of prospects for infielder Luis Arraez.
  • Baseball Prospectus unveiled their top 101 prospect list, which includes only Harry Ford from the Mariners. ($)
  • This is a pretty fascinating graphic.
  • After an unsuccessful managerial stint in Texas, Chris Woodward will be moving into the front office.

Anders’ picks...

