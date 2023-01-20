Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/20/23: Felnin Celesten, Aroldis Chapman, and Adam Warren

Good morning friends and happy Friday! Here’s what’s happening in the world of baseball.
In Mariners news...
- Shannon Drayer spoke to Jerry Dipoto about the team’s international signings and the development plan for Felnin Celesten.
- Support the Cystic Fibrosis community while rocking some great merch from Casey Sadler!
It’s an honor to do this collaboration with the friend who inspires me to push awareness for Cystic Fibrosis. I hope you can use this line to serve as daily reminder to keep going, never give up, and to be grateful for every breath. https://t.co/vdWSyOe3Ru— Casey Sadler (@CaseySadler65) January 19, 2023
Around the league...
- Left-handed reliever Aroldis Chapman has agreed to a one-year deal with the Royals.
- Major League Baseball announced its new slate of umpire promotions and crew chief assignments following the many retirements they had this winter. All 10 of the new umpires are 40 years old or younger.
- Another former Mariners reliever — Adam Warren — announced his retirement from baseball.
- Justice delos Santos told the story of David Matoma, just the third player ever to sign a contract out of Uganda.
- Will Leitch ranks the teams who finished last place in their divisions last year by how likely they are to surge into contention in 2023.
- Mike Petriello wonders how the newly-balanced schedules will impact playoff races.
- If you or someone you know is looking for a paid internship, check this out!
Our internships advertisements went up today. We have 7 paid internships ($22/hour) across our data, engineering, marketing and product teams.— Sean Forman (@sean_forman) January 19, 2023
Please share and please see the ads for details on how to apply and what the work will be like.https://t.co/3ujRRtsD3Y
Loading comments...