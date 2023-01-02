Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/2/23: C.J. Cron, Carlos Correa, and Yu Chang

In Mariners news...
- No doubt about it.
The 2022 season was one for the ages!— MLB (@MLB) January 1, 2023
Here it is: Our No. 1 game of the year. pic.twitter.com/Osq170PM3V
- Ryan Divish at The Seattle Times analyzes how to address the Mariners’ lack of spending this offseason.
Around the league...
- Will anyone top C.J. Cron’s 504-foot homer in 2023?
2022's longest HR was a 504-foot blast from @CCron24. Does someone top that in 2023? pic.twitter.com/w94zUysfw3— MLB (@MLB) January 1, 2023
- Prospects Live has released their Top 300 Prospects list to begin the new year in thinking about the 2023 MLB draft.
- The San Francisco Giants ownership has deemed it unlikely for the team to circle back to a Carlos Correa deal, as he still remains without an official contract from an MLB team following concerns over his physical.
- In addition to their early signings of two veteran pitchers this offseason, the Kansas City Royals are still looking to add more depth in their starting rotation
- Three teams are reportedly interested in free agent infielder Yu Chang, who was non-tendered by the Boston Red Sox in November after just 11 games with the team.
Becca’s picks...
- Sources have pointed to the 2024 NHL Winter Classic being held in Seattle at T-Mobile Park!
Per sources, word on the street is that the 2024 #WinterClassic will be between #VegasBorn and #SeaKraken in Seattle.— 32 Krew (@The32Krew) January 2, 2023
New Year’s Day at T-Mobile Park. pic.twitter.com/bEYnwr4tCA
