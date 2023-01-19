 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/19/23: Harry Ford, Tommy Pham, and David Phelps

It’s prospect week around baseball.

By Anders Jorstad
Greetings all and happy Thursday! Here’s what’s going on in the world of baseball.

In Mariners news...

  • Kyle Glaser at Baseball America fielded questions regarding the Mariners farm system. ($)
  • This was long-suspected, but still cool to have confirmed. Go Harry!
  • As promised, Dan Szymborski’s article covering the Mariners 2023 ZiPS projections is live on Fangraphs.
  • We’ve got another Mariners minor league signing.

Around the league...

