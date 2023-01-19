Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/19/23: Harry Ford, Tommy Pham, and David Phelps

Greetings all and happy Thursday! Here’s what’s going on in the world of baseball.
In Mariners news...
- Kyle Glaser at Baseball America fielded questions regarding the Mariners farm system. ($)
- This was long-suspected, but still cool to have confirmed. Go Harry!
WBC NEWS - GREAT BRITAIN— Shawn (@Shawn_Spradling) January 17, 2023
Mariners top prospect Harry Ford will be playing for Great Britain in the World Baseball Classic.
One of the best catching prospects in all of baseball, Harry led all players in WBC qualifiers with 3 HR and 8 RBI(tie). He finished with a 1.952 OPS. pic.twitter.com/kzc4rxFfK7
- As promised, Dan Szymborski’s article covering the Mariners 2023 ZiPS projections is live on Fangraphs.
- We’ve got another Mariners minor league signing.
#Mariners have signed INF Robbie Tenerowicz to a minor league contract.— MiLB-Transactions (@tombaseball29) January 18, 2023
- Shannon Drayer spoke to Mariners Director of Amateur Scouting Frankie Thon, Jr. about the organization’s class of international prospect signings.
- Lucas Kelly at Fangraphs attempted to sort out what happened with Robbie Ray’s slider in 2022.
- MLB Network’s Top 10 Right Now series continued with first base being covered last night. Our very own Ty France made the list!
A key part of the @Mariners' trip to the Postseason in 2022, first-time All-Star Ty France is our #⃣7⃣ First Baseman! #Top10RightNow pic.twitter.com/y1PR0Pmmqq— MLB Now (@MLBNow) January 19, 2023
Around the league...
- Baseball America unveiled their long-awaited top 100 prospect list. The M’s have three entrants, with Harry Ford (#64), Cole Young (#99), and Bryce Miller (#100) all appearing on the list. ($)
- Tommy Pham has agreed to a one-year contract with the Mets.
- David Waldstein at the New York Times wrote about Major League Baseball’s efforts to increase Black participation in the sport.
- Jayson Stark and Nick Groke at The Athletic spoke to former Atlanta GM John Coppolella about his time on MLB’s banned list and explored why he was reinstated. ($)
- Sam Blum at The Athletic wrote a damning article about the Angels and their neglect of the team’s Spanish-language broadcast. ($)
- Former Mariners reliever David Phelps announced his retirement.
Loading comments...