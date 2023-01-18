New World Order of the Phoenix - Is Felnin Celesten A Future Seattle Superstar?: Lookout Landing Podcast

Hello Seattle Mariners fans!

The whole crew Kate, John and Evan are back in for the second podcast of 2023, basking in the afterglow of the freshly finished Seattle Seahawks season and looking ahead to spring training just around the corner. First up, the Phoenix Felnin Celsten is finally here. After what feels like 2 plus years of speculation linking the top international prospect to the team, the deal has finally come to fruition. Next up Kate gives a deeper analysis on Dylan Wilson out of Curaçao and notes the Mariners success in drafting out of Venezuela (Felix!). John ponders the Mariners success with international pitchers and the tangled web it weaves. Next the whole gang answers twitter questions for our wonderful listeners and diagnoses the fix for the Seattle Mariners arbitration cases. Are you nervous about the negotiations with Teoscar in arbitration? Would you extend him now, or early in the season, or do you let him walk? Can you confirm details of Matt Festa’s tales of Pete Davidson friendship? Let us know if you are excited for spring baseball just around the corner.

