Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/18/23: Teoscar Hernández, Adam Duvall, and Brian Anderson

In Mariners news...
- Mike Podhorzer at Fangraphs wonders how the new ballpark environment will impact Teoscar Hernández’s offensive prowess.
- We’re still waiting for the article breakdown which will likely come out today (and I will link to tomorrow), but for now here’s a teaser of the Mariners 2023 ZiPS projections.
And here it is with the relievers.
- We’ve got another batch of international signings! In case you missed it, Kate and John provided blurbs on each of these new Mariners youngsters.
Six more international signings are now official!
Jeter Martinez, RHP
Dylan Wilson, RHP
Jean Gutierrez, OF
Alexander Garcia, INF
Jose Romero, RHP
Gustavo Beltran, INF
- A supposed leak revealed what Seattle’s and Atlanta’s Nike City Connect uniforms will be. However, it’s unclear how reputable this leak is.
- Hear from the Mariners’ new coach!
.@SVogt1229 reflects on homering in his last MLB at-bat and shares what went into his decision to go straight into coaching as the Quality Control & Bullpen Coach for the @Mariners.
#HighHeat | @alannarizzo pic.twitter.com/nUjVuu70R5
Around the league...
- The Red Sox have agreed to a one-year deal with outfielder Adam Duvall.
- Brian Anderson, who has long been a target for the Mariners this winter, signed a contract with the Brewers.
- Leo Morgenstern at Fangraphs wrote about Andrew McCutchen’s homecoming in Pittsburgh.
- The Athletic is doing a series on potential expansion cities for Major League Baseball, and the last one they explored was Portland, Oregon. ($)
- The Salt Lake Bees are moving out of their current ballpark in SLC and into a new one in the neighborhood of South Jordan.
- Jordan Shusterman broke down next winter’s free agent class, which is very weak on hitters now that Rafael Devers has signed an extension.
- Longtime Seahawks punter Jon Ryan, who has been the owner of the Portland Pickles baseball team for several years, is part of an ownership group purchasing the Lake County Captains, High-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians.
