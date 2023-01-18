 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/18/23: Teoscar Hernández, Adam Duvall, and Brian Anderson

The free agent pool continues to get shallower.

By Anders Jorstad


Hello everyone! Let’s explore what’s been happening around baseball.

In Mariners news...

  • Mike Podhorzer at Fangraphs wonders how the new ballpark environment will impact Teoscar Hernández’s offensive prowess.
  • We’re still waiting for the article breakdown which will likely come out today (and I will link to tomorrow), but for now here’s a teaser of the Mariners 2023 ZiPS projections.
  • A supposed leak revealed what Seattle’s and Atlanta’s Nike City Connect uniforms will be. However, it’s unclear how reputable this leak is.
  • Hear from the Mariners’ new coach!

Around the league...

