Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/17/23: Travis Shaw, Jorge Alfaro, and Angel Sanchez

In Mariners news...
- Former Mariners pitcher Ryan Rowland-Smith and San Diego Padres LHP Blake Snell hosted a successful youth baseball camp last weekend in Seattle!
Massive weekend! Teaming up with one of the games best Blake Snell, coaching and mentoring Seattle’s Next Generation! @nxtgenbaseball— Ryan Rowland-Smith (@hyphen18) January 16, 2023
Big to the @Mariners letting the @MarinerMoose crash the party! Best mascot in the game! pic.twitter.com/vWU0SwKvjv
- Julio Rodriguez has released the first episode of his newest YouTube series, detailing his incredible 2022 season:
New on YouTube! We recapped the entire 2022 season into a 3-part series. Part 1 going live today at 5pm ET https://t.co/RS2KG9Z8Zl— Julio Rodriguez (@JRODshow44) January 16, 2023
- Baseball America unveiled the top 10 prospects in the Mariners’ farm system entering the 2023 season.
Around the league...
- Former MLB infielder Travis Shaw has announced his retirement from baseball after eight seasons.
- The Boston Red Sox have signed catcher Jorge Alfaro to a minor league contract, earning him $2 million if he makes the big league roster.
- Andy McCullough at The Athletic explores four potential MLB expansion cities and what they’re already doing to make a case for a team. ($)
- RHP Angel Sanchez has signed a minor league deal with the San Diego Padres, including an invitation to major league spring training.
