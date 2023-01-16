Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/16/23: Kris Bryant, Elvis Andrus, and Yoshi Tsutsugo

In Mariners news...
- The Mariners have officially signed seven international players, including No. 2 overall international prospect Felnin Celesten.
Join us in welcoming seven international signees to the @Mariners family! #SeaUsRise— Mariners Player Development (@MsPlayerDev) January 15, 2023
Felnin Celesten, SS
Kelvin Alcantara, OF
Delfry Carrasco, INF
Sebastian De Andrade, C
Kendal Meza, RHP
Ruddy Navarro, RHP
Kay Robles, OF
- GM Justin Hollander discusses which prospects could join the Mariners big league roster next on the latest Mariners Hot Stove.
Around the league...
- Former San Francisco Giants outfielder Lewis Brandon has signed with the Yomiuri Giants of Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB).
- The Boston Red Sox are reportedly interested in Elvis Andrus and Jurickson Profar as some of their main free agent infield targets.
- Carlos Correa’s agent Scott Boras details the complicated series of events that eventually led to him re-signing with the Minnesota Twins last week.
- The Texas Rangers have signed first baseman/outfielder Yoshi Tsutsugo to a minor league contract, including an invitation to big league spring training.
- Veteran outfielder Kris Bryant is healthy after missing most of the 2022 season due to injuries, and looks to be a key piece in the Colorado Rockies’ 2023 success.
Becca’s picks...
- The Seattle Kraken just keep winning:
the magic eight ball has spoken: kraken are hot pic.twitter.com/paKiTpI3nW— Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) January 15, 2023
