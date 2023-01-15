 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/15/23: Abraham Toro, Frankie Montas, and Ryne Sandberg

It’s Sunday, and if it’s Sunday, it’s Meet the Links

By Nick Tucker
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

In Mariners news...

  • New Mariners A.J. Pollock and Justin Topa have their new numbers.

Around the league...

  • The Chicago Cubs plan to unveil a statue of legendary second baseman Ryne Sandberg in 2024.
  • The Chicago Cubs will also be unveiling their new free agent acquisition soon after signing first basemen Trey Mancini to a 2-year deal.
  • Frankie Montas, the Yankees’ big deadline acquisition last season, is expected to miss the first month of the 2023 season due to inflammation in his throwing shoulder.
  • Milwaukee Brewers infielder Abraham Toro has decided to play from Team Canada in the upcoming World Baseball Classic. Toro had the option of playing for Canada or Venezuela.
  • Thirty-three players were unable to reach an agreement with their team before the arbitration deadline on Friday. A complete list, along with the figures filed by the players and their teams, can be found here.

Nick’s pick(s)...

  • We have officially reached peak offseason content.
  • Your Seattle Kraken have set NHL history by becoming the first team to ever win seven straight games on the same road trip after riding a six goal first period (a franchise record) to a statement 8-5 win over the Blackhawks.

