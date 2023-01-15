Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/15/23: Abraham Toro, Frankie Montas, and Ryne Sandberg

In Mariners news...
- New Mariners A.J. Pollock and Justin Topa have their new numbers.
#Mariners— MLB Jersey Numbers (@NumbersMLB) January 14, 2023
OF AJ Pollock will wear number 8. Last worn by OF Travis Jankowski in 2022.
RHP Justin Topa (@Justin_Topa) will wear number 48. Last worn by LHP Matthew Boyd in 2022 pic.twitter.com/TUYCb5PmRi
Around the league...
- The Chicago Cubs plan to unveil a statue of legendary second baseman Ryne Sandberg in 2024.
- The Chicago Cubs will also be unveiling their new free agent acquisition soon after signing first basemen Trey Mancini to a 2-year deal.
News: Free agent Trey Mancini is in agreement with the Cubs on a 2 year deal which includes an opt out, sources tell ESPN.— Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) January 15, 2023
- Frankie Montas, the Yankees’ big deadline acquisition last season, is expected to miss the first month of the 2023 season due to inflammation in his throwing shoulder.
- Milwaukee Brewers infielder Abraham Toro has decided to play from Team Canada in the upcoming World Baseball Classic. Toro had the option of playing for Canada or Venezuela.
NEWS: Infielder Abraham Toro, eligible to play for Canada or Venezuela at the upcoming @WBCBaseball, has chosen to represent @baseballcanada.— Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) January 14, 2023
Toro, born and raised in the Montréal area, was acquired by the @Brewers last month. @MLBNetwork @Sportsnet @MLB
- Thirty-three players were unable to reach an agreement with their team before the arbitration deadline on Friday. A complete list, along with the figures filed by the players and their teams, can be found here.
Nick’s pick(s)...
- We have officially reached peak offseason content.
- Your Seattle Kraken have set NHL history by becoming the first team to ever win seven straight games on the same road trip after riding a six goal first period (a franchise record) to a statement 8-5 win over the Blackhawks.
HISTORY.— ROOT SPORTS™ | NW (@ROOTSPORTS_NW) January 15, 2023
The @SeattleKraken are the first team in NHL history to win 7 straight games on a single road trip. pic.twitter.com/VnExrC7WHe
Loading comments...