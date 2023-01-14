Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/14/23: Matt Brash, Andrew McCutchen, and Chris Paddack

Hello and happy Saturday! Yesterday was the deadline for teams to file arbitration hearings, which means we got a lot of settlements league-wide. Let’s dig into that and more.
In Mariners news...
- The Mariners avoided arbitration with Ty France, Tom Murphy, and Paul Sewald, agreeing to one-year deals with the three for 2023. The team is still negotiating with Dylan Moore, Diego Castillo, and Teoscar Hernández, who they have until a potential February hearing to come to terms with if they want to avoid going to arbitration.
- Matt Brash appears to have added another band to his slider — a slower version with more horizontal movement.
Check out these incredible sliders from @Mariners pitcher Matt Brash pic.twitter.com/qXif76pwrD— Driveline Baseball (@DrivelineBB) January 13, 2023
- Matt Brash isn’t the only one working on his pitch shapes.
Whoa! Anyone seen a zero zero slider? ️ @logangilbert22 pic.twitter.com/NLBLf2NXZl— Randy Sullivan MPT, CSCS (@RandySullivanPT) January 12, 2023
- J.P. Crawford is in the lab, too.
.@Jp_crawford working with @Tstokey and @XX_Garrett in a swing design session pic.twitter.com/rSfN7PMyAn— Driveline Baseball (@DrivelineBB) January 13, 2023
- RIP Lee Tinsley. Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this time.
We are saddened by the passing of former player and first base coach Lee Tinsley, and extend our condolences to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/D6FLULqaGV— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) January 12, 2023
- Mike Ford and the Mariners cannot quit each other.
#Mariners have signed 1B Mike Ford to a minor league contract.— MiLB-Transactions (@tombaseball29) January 13, 2023
Around the league...
- Get more arbitration settlement figures from MLB Trade Rumors’ arbitration tracker.
- The Pirates have agreed to a one-year homecoming deal with outfielder Andrew McCutchen.
- The Twins have agreed to a three-year contract extension with starter Chris Paddack.
Anders’ picks...
- Shout out to you Seahawks fans out there who contributed!
The Detroit Lions would like to thank the Seattle Seahawks and their fanbase for donating nearly $20,000 to the Detroit Lions Foundation in celebration of our win over Green Bay last Sunday. @Seahawks @12s pic.twitter.com/bcWwF8JOH2— Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 13, 2023
