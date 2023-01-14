 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/14/23: Matt Brash, Andrew McCutchen, and Chris Paddack

We’ve passed another key offseason deadline.

By Anders Jorstad
Pittsburgh Pirates v Washington Nationals Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Hello and happy Saturday! Yesterday was the deadline for teams to file arbitration hearings, which means we got a lot of settlements league-wide. Let’s dig into that and more.

In Mariners news...

  • The Mariners avoided arbitration with Ty France, Tom Murphy, and Paul Sewald, agreeing to one-year deals with the three for 2023. The team is still negotiating with Dylan Moore, Diego Castillo, and Teoscar Hernández, who they have until a potential February hearing to come to terms with if they want to avoid going to arbitration.
  • Matt Brash appears to have added another band to his slider — a slower version with more horizontal movement.
  • Matt Brash isn’t the only one working on his pitch shapes.
  • J.P. Crawford is in the lab, too.
  • RIP Lee Tinsley. Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this time.
  • Mike Ford and the Mariners cannot quit each other.

Around the league...

Anders’ picks...

  • Shout out to you Seahawks fans out there who contributed!

