Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/13/23: Pitching Camp, Robot Umps, and the (Potential) End of Blackouts

In Mariners news...
- The program formerly known as Gas Camp is going to be attended by many of the most interesting arms in the system.
Ready to bring the— Mariners Player Development (@MsPlayerDev) January 12, 2023
Our @Mariners Player Development Pitching Camp is underway in Arizona. #SeaUsRise pic.twitter.com/1SQi3Ln8em
- The Mariners made their signing of outfielder A.J. Pollock official — no physical-related drama here!
Around the league...
- We’re now one step closer: all Triple-A ballparks will be using robot umpire technology for the 2023 season.
- The Dodgers made the expected official, releasing Trevor Bauer.
- So far, the M’s have had representation on every list that’s been released.
Aaron Judge is atop MLB Network’s Top 10 Right Fielders list! What does your Top 10 look like? pic.twitter.com/20kSySiqaY— MLB (@MLB) January 12, 2023
Mike Trout reigns supreme in MLB Network's Top 10 Center Fielders list.— MLB (@MLB) January 13, 2023
Give us your top 10 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/7aJXMDO5VS
- Major League Baseball is reportedly in talks to revamp their television package to do away with blackouts.
- Matt Holliday stepped down from his role as bench coach for the Cardinals, stating a desire to spend more time with his family.
- We’ve got full spring training reporting dates!
Pitchers and catchers will report on either Feb 15 or Feb 16 this year. Full squads start on Feb 20 or Feb 21. pic.twitter.com/BbdrQ8CUIq— Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) January 12, 2023
- The Nationals aren’t actually very close to being sold, it appears, assuming the Lerners even sell the team at all.
