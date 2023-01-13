 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/13/23: Pitching Camp, Robot Umps, and the (Potential) End of Blackouts

The robots are drawing ever nearer (to the big leagues).

By Anders Jorstad
/ new
MLB: APR 05 Spring Training - Angels at Dodgers Photo by John McCoy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Hello folks and happy Friday! Onto the latest.

In Mariners news...

  • The program formerly known as Gas Camp is going to be attended by many of the most interesting arms in the system.

Around the league...

  • Major League Baseball is reportedly in talks to revamp their television package to do away with blackouts.
  • Matt Holliday stepped down from his role as bench coach for the Cardinals, stating a desire to spend more time with his family.
  • We’ve got full spring training reporting dates!

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...